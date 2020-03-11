Crime Blotter: Weeds

This information comes from local police reports. It does not mean anyone is guilty. This is not a court of law.
Weeds: Cops nabbed a 46-year-old Lexington man after a strong smell of the sticky icky was coming from a mobile home. The home ended up having 146 marijuana plants, as well as meth. The suspect was charged with intent to distribute. Next time invest in some candles to cover up the smell.
Glass Bottle: A man and woman got into an argument at a home in Northeast Columbia about money the gentleman owed the woman’s mother. The argument ended with the woman breaking a glass bottle across the man’s head. Now, not sure how much the guy owed the momma, but he can deduct the amount he had to pay for medical bills. And on a related note: Happy that this lady doesn’t work for any of the bill collectors that call my phone on the regular.
The Meats: Cops nabbed a 32-year-old man after trying to sneak out of a store in Lexington with steaks in his crotch without paying. Not really sure the ins and outs of coronavirus, but know things like fixing crotch steak is never a good look. Hope this guy wasn’t planning on making dinner for other people.
Tip of the Week: There should be a code when it comes to stealing things. Taking family pictures should be off limits (especially when you don’t know the people in the pics). Cops got a call after a home was broken into in North Columbia. The suspects got away with a vacuum, toaster, kids clothing and a photo album. Maybe these guys want to see the pictures of the people they took items from. To each his own.