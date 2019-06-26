The McRib: Two men got nabbed by authorities in the most delicious way possible. Cops got on the heels of a speeding car in Spartanburg, and when they hit the lights to pull them over for speeding, the guys led the authorities on a 15-minute chase. When the guys finally pulled over they found out the two drivers stole several packs of ribs and cold beer. While on the ground getting arrested, one of the guys exclaimed he “couldn’t go back to prison.” My heart goes out to the guy. One moment you think you’re gonna have some ribs and cold brews next thing you know it’s back to jail food. They do have Jell-O!
Drug Inc.: A 44-year-old Florence man was tried and convicted for felony possession of a firearm, intent to distribute controlled substances and more. The man reportedly pulled in front of a cop without yielding, causing the patrolling officer to start a traffic stop. After the driver made two turns before pulling over, the cops finally approached the car and reportedly smelled weed. After a search they found gun in the center console, a backpack with cocaine, crack, weed, plastic baggies and a digital scale. Not to mention a large piece of crack-rock and 300 meth tablets in the cup holder. Sounds like this guy was gonna have a hell of a night.
Bikin’ It: Cop are searching for a man caught on camera stealing a bike and $400 worth of tools from a store in Lexington. The guy did what all good criminals do: Just walked the hell out of the store casually, without paying (the 48 Laws of Power calls that “hiding in plain sight,” but in all fairness, looking at the guy in the footage, he never read that book). The guy also looked miserable in the surveillance footage like he’s an absent father having to get his son something for his birthday, only if he is able to steal a little something for himself as well (hence the tools).
Tip of the Week: It’s bad enough if you’re going to break into someone’s car to take the registration, you don’t have to take the book of CDs too. Authorities got a call after an unknown suspect(s) broke into a car in North Columbia, snatched the car registration and also those old-school black CD booklets (the ones you had with the covers as well as the discs ... sigh, my age is showing). On top of the registration the suspect got away with about 100 CDs (and probably half of them were burned onto blank discs like we’re stuck back in 2001). I feel sorrier about the CDs than the registration because this sounds like the homie with the car ain’t aware of Apple Music or Spotify at all. We salute you CD customers!
