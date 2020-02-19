Crime Blotter: The Escape

This information comes from local police reports. It does not mean anyone is guilty. This is not a court of law.
The Escape: Authorities briefly nabbed a 24-year-old man after he allegedly took two cases of the very classy beverage Natty Light. Somehow while being apprehended the guy got away. Does this bro-beverage give you increased escapability powers? Only one way to find out.
Father & Son: Cops got a call to a home in North Columbia after a 24-year-old man and 65-year-old man got into a physical altercation. Come to find out it was a man and his son going at it. For adult men thinking they can take their dads even if they are up in years, never forget one thing: They always have old man strength. Just a tip for the next 24-year-old dude thinking he’s going to raise up on his pops. Take the friendly advice.
Getting Swole: Cops got a call to a home in Northeast Columbia after someone broke into an SUV and stole a workout bench that was in the back seat. That seems like a difficult thing to just take, but maybe this guy wanted to go to the gym and couldn’t afford the monthly fees. If karma is worth anything, this stolen workout bench will turn into a coat rack in the home in no time. Getting buff, my ass.
Tip of the Week: Don’t have your gun out where officers can see it. A 29-year-old should’ve taken that advice as he was seen by an officer with his gun on Two Notch Road. When the cops intervened the guy was found with three more guns, including an AK-47, and the drug ecstasy.
