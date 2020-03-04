Crime Blotter: Spit

Extra Storage: Cops nabbed a 35-year-old man after he allegedly tried to steal items from a store in North Columbia. The dude pulled the old “pretend to buy a big tub but fill it with a bunch of s#!t” routine. Not the most well-thought-out plan.

Choppity Chop: Authorities arrested a 42-year-old man after finding stolen vehicles that were a part of a chop shop in Lexington County. The cops initially found a stolen excavator with the VINs scratched off. After searching more, the cops found several more stolen cars with more identification numbers removed.

Spit: Cops got a call to a location in North Columbia after an argument went awry. A 28-year-old woman was arguing with a woman when it ended with the stranger hocking a loogie on her. Not sure if there is a worse level of disrespect. Maybe if the spitter ate a bag of Funyons before the nasty ass, dirty act would qualify.

Tip of the Week: When you want to rob some place, try to be as incognito as possible. A man who allegedly robbed a Chinese restaurant on Forest Drive didn’t get the memo. He was caught on surveillance with a black hoodie and a mask to cover his face, but police reports mention he had a pair of Air Jordan Retro 6 shoes on. Funny part is, if all the cops have for a lead is someone rocking a pair of Js, might as well to throw this in the cold case files.