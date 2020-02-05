Crime Blotter: Polo Sweater

This information comes from local police reports. It does not mean anyone is guilty. This is not a court of law.
Polo Sweater: Cops got a call to a store at Columbiana Centre after a 25-year-old woman walked into a store with a bag and snuck a Polo sweater in it without paying. When an employee approached her, the woman got amnesia. Once the employee got on the phone to call the authorities, the bag lady punched the employee in the face and ran. Give that employee a raise after taking one to the chin.
Cold Drink: A 38-year-old man was nabbed by the authorities after stealing a pre-paid cell phone from a store in the Harbison area. The man was caught by loss prevention cutting open the packaging of one of the phones and putting the product in his pocket. Instead of just trying to sneak out, the guy grabbed a drink and actually paid for it. That gave employees enough time to intercept him before leaving. Nothing like getting arrested after buying a Mountain Dew.
The Jar: Cops got a call after a 61-year-old man reported his home was invaded in North Columbia. The suspects reportedly got away with a laptop, Louis Vuitton bags, Jordans and a glass jar with money in it. It’s nice to know that you can have Luis bags and still keep money the old fashion way: Like a tip jar from a DJ at a club.
Hide & Seek: Cops nabbed a 38-year-old man after he allegedly stole a duffel bag from a store on Bush River Road. It wasn’t easy for the authorities to get him right away as he evaded them temporarily by sneaking into a barbershop and trying to hide in a corner. Depending on the barbershop, you might have better luck just going to the cops.
Tip of the Week: If you have a significant other and are looking for things to do together, check out a museum or a cooking class. Purse snatching should be nowhere on that list. Cops are searching for a couple after they reportedly stole a purse from a fast food joint in Chapin. Word? Is this what couples want to do on Valentine’s Day? Not only does it suck that they took a purse, but the fact it was a fast food joint meant the victim was probably buying something from a dollar menu. Way to go.