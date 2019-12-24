This information comes from local police reports. It does not mean anyone is guilty. This is not a court of law.

Gravy Train: Cops got a call to a home in North Columbia after a 48-year-old woman reportedly broke windows to a home and car. Authorities arrived and the suspect also threw a bowl of gravy on the victim. This guy with the gravy should be happy it wasn’t a bowl of grits. (For those that don’t know just Google Al Green and grits.)

Unloading: Authorities got a call after a person got away with items from a truck that was unloading at a business in Northeast Columbia. While the worker was unloading a truck, leaving the back of the open, someone got on and took a box. It’s like following a UPS driver and while they are dropping something off just grabbing a random box. Not the greatest way to do your holiday shopping.

Olde E: A 43-year-old man got nabbed after standing outside a business with a Styrofoam cup sipping on something. It didn’t help that he was seen by a cop pouring a bottle of Olde English 800 into the cup. He was nabbed technically for public consumption but we all know he was arrested for having crappy taste in his alcoholic beverages.

Tip of the Week: If you’re going to steal someone’s phone, try to turn it off if you’re going to be around the person you snatched it from. A 55-year-old woman got nabbed by authorities after a 43-year-old man reported his phone was taken while at a business in downtown Columbia. What was the solution to find the phone? Call the number. The suspect had the phone still on vibrate and when her purse vibrated the plan fell apart. Unfortunately for me, my phone is always on the verge of dying so if someone ever took my phone, I would be SOL.