This information comes from local police reports. It does not mean anyone is guilty. This is not a court of law.

Cats: Authorities were dispatched to a Bradstone Road home after a 39-year-old man was found drunk and chasing a cat. Not really sure about anything more than that, but let’s be honest: Do you really want to know?

What’s Yours Is Mine: Cops got a call from a 34-year-old man after he said his 39-year-old girlfriend took his car without his permission. They live together. Advice for the boyfriend: There’s no such thing as “your” car when you live with your girl. Also, Valentine’s is on the way. To file a breach of trust charge on your better half in January may not be the best idea.

Out The Window: During a traffic stop on Monticello Road, a 24-year-old man led cops on a small chase after refusing to pull over for the blue lights. While the cops chased, the suspect reportedly began throwing baggies out the window. After the driver finally pulled over, another patrol car uncovered what was in the bags: Weed, crack. And there was allegedly a gun inside the car.

Tip of the Week: Wu-Tang told us to protect our necks, but the protection could also extend to your pockets. A 23-year-old contacted the cops after her phone was stolen while in line at a fast food joint on Elmwood Drive. To sneak something out of your pocket while in line sounds like one of the guys in Ocean’s 11.