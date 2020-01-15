This information comes from local police reports. It does not mean anyone is guilty. This is not a court of law.

Bus Ride: Cops are looking for a man that must’ve wanted to have a road trip with some friends. The suspect was caught on surveillance breaking into a child daycare spot of Garners Ferry Road and took one of those blue activity buses (the kind that, when you were in school, was the small one for special field trips when not enough people had their parents sign the permission slip). This seems like a weird theft, especially when you might as well steal a big ass SUV. Would look a whole lot cooler.

Food to Go: Cops are searching for a man that robbed a restaurant in Northeast Columbia. The suspect, armed and with a bandana covering his face, demanded money from the register. He’s then seen grabbing a bag of food before leaving the establishment. Wonder if he’ll at least give ‘em a good Yelp review if he thinks the meal is jamming?

The Brothers: Authorities are searching for two brothers and an additional man that reportedly broke into a home on Sweet Thorne Road. The suspects fled, with the homeowner then following them to a gas station. Cops nabbed one of the suspects, but the brothers got away.

Go Panthers: Cops are searching for a man that robbed a convenience store in Kershaw County. The suspect reportedly had on a mask, dressed in black and wore a very blatant Carolina Panthers skully before getting away with an undisclosed amount of money. If the clerk wanted to trick the guy into staying an extra hour before the cops arrived, they should’ve just asked a question like, “How do you feel about the new head coach of the Panthers?” Because nothing will make a football fan talk more than an opportunity to complain about their squad, rehashing stuff they’ve heard on First Take. I may be guilty of this, too. Go Eagles!

Tip of the Week: If you’re thinking about getting into a career of breaking into people’s homes to steal stuff, might as well find a different hustle. It’s too easy to monitor a home and more than likely you’ll have a homeowner find you while you’re inside trying to steal stuff. This is what happened to a 24-year-old man who broke into a house in Orangeburg. The homeowner saw the suspect on her phone and had the cops meet the guy while in the home. After lying about why he was in there several times, he finally confessed. He also had a book bag containing meth. Sounds like a great day.