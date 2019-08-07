About the Cash: A 70-year-old man and 46-year-old woman were nabbed by the cops after allegedly robbing a Midlands bank. The suspects reportedly got away with an undisclosed amount of 20s, but the stack of money also had a GPS tracking device in it, helping the cops locate them.
Parking Spot: A 32-year-old woman contacted the authorities after her car was stolen in North Columbia. The victim told the cops that her boyfriend took the car the day before to get gas and parked the vehicle back in her spot at her apartment complex. When she woke up the next morning it was gone. The car is a push start vehicle and she believes the door may have been unlocked. Shout out to the boyfriend trying to be nice to fill her tank up with gas the night before only to have this happen the next day. You better hit up 1-800-Flowers quick.
Home Invasion: Cops got a call from a 38-year-old woman after her home was vandalized. She told the cops she thinks it might be the 38-year-old man that has been harassing her. Maybe that’s a safe bet.
Tip of the Week: When you’re going places, finding a great parking spot is cool, but if you have to park a little bit away from the entrance, just look on the bright side: More exercise and more steps in your fitness app is a good thing. This tip is inspired by an incident on Waverly Road reported by a 25-year-old woman. A male suspect reportedly pulled a gun out and pointed it at her during a dispute over a parking spot. Stories like these make me really appreciate my bike.
