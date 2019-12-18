This information comes from local police reports. It does not mean anyone is guilty. This is not a court of law.

Beer Run: Cops are looking for a man who decided to rob a gas station on Farrow Road. The suspect reportedly entered the store, grabbed a beer out of the cooler and hung around before pulling out a gun and demanding the money out of the register. Sometimes you need a nice cold one to wash down the lack of morals from robbing a gas station. Enjoy your brew, you worked hard for it.

The Chase: Cops nabbed a man in Lexington after they spotted a stolen Jeep and pursued it on an 18-mile high-speed chase. When the cops saw the allegedly stolen vehicle, the suspect refuse to pull over when they tried to initiate a stop. The chase went as fast as 120 mph and eventually ended when police used stop sticks to halt the driver. The guy was in put in custody and hit with an array of charges, including possession of meth and an illegal firearm.

The Smokes: Authorities are looking for a man who reportedly broke into a couple of gas stations and stole more than 50 cartons of cigarettes. The amount of smokes were valued at $2,000. This guy either has a terrible smoking habit or he’s one of those people that work for the Truth.com campaign trying to keep cigarettes from getting in the hands with kids. Sounds crazy but it could be true.

Tip of the Week: If you’re going to rob a place, try not to wear a bunch of crazy stuff that would cause people to recognize you. Cops are searching for a man that walked into a thrift store on River Drive. The guy initially tried on a red hat before pulling out a gun and taking money from the register. The suspect was described as wearing a yellow vest with the letter “P” on the back (and no, it’s not for “Preach”). He also apparently rocked the hat on the way out too.

