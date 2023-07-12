Rant and Rave: Waffle House employees and a dire need for ice cream

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com or send a text to 803-887-2969. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
The Guardian headline reads: Christian hate groups fund US anti LGBTQ+ and anti-abortion organizations. Christian HATE GROUPS. It doesn’t get any more American than that. Jesus would be so proud.
Affirmative action on the basis of racial self identification is unnecessary and discriminatory. Good riddance. Perhaps now we can consider providing aid to people on the basis of economic need or addressing the exorbitant costs of college tuition?
To the person who asked “Where oh where art thou” to the Greatest Generation: Most of them are dead or in their nineties. Your generation screwed things up. YOU fix it!
I love watching dystopian future movies. Distracts me from dystopian reality today.
ABC — Anything But Credible.
If there are any more ice cream trucks out there in the South Carolina area please come to the zip code to 29072 and Lexington on Main Street, please. And come further out, as well, to 207 Topsider Ct., that's off of W. Main Street. It is direly needed, the ice cream truck. So, if they have not disappeared, please come back.
I recently saw a bumper sticker: "How are politicians and diapers the same?" They both need changing for the same reason.
I have mild to moderate jock itch. Is Skirizi right for me?
I had a great holiday. I had a fifth on the Fourth.
Found in Pompeii: fresco of a pizza painted on a wall. 2,000 years old. No tomato sauce but still, YUM! Factoid: sliced pizza was invented in the USA. In 1906.
For all you guys who wear your pants below your butt, it is NOT cool. It makes you look like an idiot. I find it very offensive. It is nothing short of indecent exposure.
Dark matter is God, dark energy is the Holy Spirit, and visible matter is Jesus Christ. Remember you heard it here first.
Representative Ralph Norman on student loan debt: "For those who borrowed money from the federal government and spent it on an education which they received, I believe it is their responsibility to pay back that loan. That obligation should not be transferred to someone else!" . . . Norman received more than $300,000 in forgiveness for pandemic relief loans.
To the reader asking for the greatest generation to phone home, well they can't, because they're all dead. But let me tell you what happened to them before they died: they had children, those children were called Baby Boomers, and those children lived free and wild, soaking up the fat of the land until they became adults. And then it was time for them to put something back into the system so that future generations could also thrive -- but they went and elected Ronald Reagan.
We need to reinstate the death penalty, carried out frequently. It wouldn't prevent everything, but it would prevent some of these ridiculous murders.
A famous man once said: "He who controls the news, controls the views." Turtle reports that he "disappeared" after making that statement. Never saw that in the news, did you?
It’s so hot our garlic took its cloves off. Ha ha!
As a card carrying member of the Deep State, I can assure you all that there is no such thing. We do not exist. We just float around inside empty, cavernous skulls of conservatives, buzzing like a bee in the Grand Canyon. Call the SWAT team, you bunch of stupids, and drop that hammer right between your own eyes. We will leave.
Elton John's farewell tour started five years ago. Hopefully it's over now.
The Americans aren't that smart, and you can take that to the bank.
Why is Trump getting special treatment? If you or I did even a fraction of what that lying, cheating, thieving &@$+#% did, we would already be two years into a 20-year stretch.
My wife has so much jewelry, I started to get interested in metal detecting. Yeah.
I’m not saying my cousin’s stomach is big, but he can use it as a T.V. tray.
I heard Waffle House employees were going on strike. I went to a Waffle House last week and I think the waitress was already on strike.
While they go after Trump with bogus charges, indictments, kangaroo court-type impeachments, the dirty dossier Mueller report that found nothing. Even Van Jones of CNN admitted that it was a nothing burger. Now we have the Durham report. This shows the FBI conspired and didn't investigate Hillary. Let her get away with all the classified emails and so many other crimes and seditious acts and treason against our great country.