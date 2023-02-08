Rant and Rave: Price of eggs and Trump's visit to Zesto's

Tio's is cancelled. $14 for a burrito? Authentic Mexican joints are still slappin' em out for <$10 with better ingredients and free chips. Peace out.
This is rave for good teachers especially in Switzerland when I was a kid and I don’t like to be one of those people that’s like ‘I told you so’ but this just begs that quote. Where is this recession that everyone was preaching about? Where is the recession that was all over CNN? Don Lemon was begging that guy, that economist out of Michigan State, to say recession. What happened to the word recession? It’s difficult to do, but you stay away from double minded people.
Hey taxpayers, Beejee the Blind Guy, what happens when the public entities that you support to help people with disabilities, seniors and children and education become rampant like they have been 40 years, 40 freaking years, higher taxes, enormous sums of money funneled through the education system. Aren’t you distraught over your education taxes? It’s just the way it is? No.
Donald Trump recently visited South Carolina and gave a speech that included circumstances that he considered April Fool days. Let’s add one more: Gov. McMaster and his fellow Republicans who invited Trump to visit SC and plan to support him in his 2024 presidential run!
What is our world coming to when we started believing in groundhogs versus believing in God?
I really appreciate rant and rave especially when you sit down and your feet are tired. All the critters have been walked, but now call me silly, but isn’t there fentanyl in every street corner in South Carolina? Isn’t there fentanyl everywhere and the Legislature can’t figure out how to send them to Heaven or Hell? Can’t you just give these inmates fentanyl, they want to take it.
I like telling everybody the health benefits of eating dried grapes. It’s all about raisin awareness. Haha.
It’s Beejee the Blind Guy. So since public transportation is road kill, I’ve had a vehicle and I have to pay a driver. When a dealership goes and gives you a vehicle that you have to do all the work even though they said they did the work.
George Santos invented peanut butter.
I thank the Lord for rant and rave because it’s an easy out, but the thing about newspapers are that they’re just folding and becoming ancient history all across America. Everyone’s going to a computer, but The State newspaper, do you understand this is the apex of the heart of South Carolina, The State newspaper sacrifices newspaper space to say that George Santos, which is maybe not even his real name, he promises not to tell anymore lies.
Unapologetic warmonger Nikki Haley officially announced her 2024 presidential candidacy. While her politics are just an extension of the bipartisan neocon/neolib status quo, she is not weak-willed and cognitively impaired like Joe Biden, refuses to play the victim card like Kamala Harris, and comes off as calm and calculating rather than vulgar and unhinged like Donald Trump. She is also a woman and the daughter of Indian Punjabi Sikh immigrants, so the identity politics games that the Democratic Party plays will not work on her. She is also firmly onboard with the bipartisan commitment to endless interventionist regime change wars.
I appreciate rant and rave and I don’t even care how many millions the attorneys for Alex Murdaugh make, but if you go back to good old psychology at Kent State, he’s probably sold that farm to pay his attorney because nobody told him not to shake his head yes when the witnesses say they hear his voice on the video while he claimed he was at his mom’s house. This is a classic case of don’t you dare forget what state you live in.
Did Bill Murray invent Groundhog Day? Yeah.
Let’s put these dealerships out of business that want to put vehicles on the road that’ll kill people.
Love is love.
I’m so old I still read newspapers. Yeah.
Call me weird, but I think cold pizza is good for breakfast.
Dogs can't operate MRI scanners, but cats can.
I see politicians fighting to stop abortion and not fighting enough to save black lives. Men dying in jail and on the streets of Memphis, no body cam resolution here. Minorities are the most affected by the abortion issue, does the government just want more people to suffer at their hand and not let someone decide if they want their child in this world. Is it they just want more people to be victims and killed. As a state our priorities are wrong. Where is a hero when u need them? Anyone can be a hero, except a lawmaker who follows the party instead of the people.
Yay, on a lighter note, racing season has started. 24 hours of Daytona in February and oh yeah the Super Bowl. Go Kansas City. Okay, bye.
In regards to this house bill 2325 dealing with banning CRT, I think I understand but I would think anybody teaching those ideas would be run out of town. Who would think teachers are acting that way?
History says if you can’t remember anything, it’ll come back and bite you. That’s a big pup, but there’s no correlation, but if you fuss at me about s#!ty moms, don’t you dare forget that Susan Smith drove her kids into the lake, but her mom taught her it’s okay to be molested.
If you don’t think money destroys a heart more than anything, you look at Governor McMaster and Lindsey Graham. Lindsey Graham’s debate with Jaime Harrison he said “I never dreamed I’d make this much money.” You take a good look, money will destroy people’s hearts. Now if you don’t like me, that’s fine.
This is a rave for rant and rave, this is also a rave for Stephen Colbert, at 11:30 at night when I can catch it. Our dear ex-president Mr. Trump gave a eulogy at a funeral and he gave ratings of approval of The Apprentice at this funeral. But the front page of today is that our ex-president stopped at Zesto’s in West Columbia and I’ve eaten there before.
My wife has nasal congestion so much she sounds like a goose.
So a twice-impeached former President who attempted to overthrow democracy and has at least six ongoing criminal investigations against him gets the South Carolina support of Henry McMaster, Lindsey Graham and Joe Wilson. And we kept re-electing these folks. What a state.
You have to have a good job nowadays just to buy batteries, lightbulbs and even eggs. Yeah.
Hello, this is a rant against the focus on the so-called slowpoke bill. We need to have focus on the speeding here in South Carolina that causes many injuries and many deaths. South Carolina is one of the highest if not the highest rate of death per crash of anywhere in the country. The focus on the slowpoke bill really is allowing people to go faster in the left lane.
I thank the Lord for good parents and good Sunday school teachers and good educators. Facade is a trickery term. Facade. And all this security over the ex-president Mr. Trump is a facade. This state loves this crook.