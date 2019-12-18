I still miss Will Goins.

My friend is old. How old? His social security number is 1.

Uber is not too big to fail, but it is too big to regulate.

Peace on earth and good will to all men and women and children.

Our president told us that we can say Merry Christmas again because of him. He claims to be the chosen one. Merry Christmas, y’all!

Don’t just fool yourself. Drinking alcohol is NOT what makes Christmas merry.

I am warm and dry in my house. I have running water and plenty to eat. I am blessed.

Poor Nikki Haley. Last week she spouted a delusional story about the Confederate flag. She says a young white male from the Midlands of SC turned the flag into a symbol of racism a few years ago. Has Nikki been living under a rock all her life?

I am amazed by all the media discussion about paper straws. As a kid in the 1950s and 1960s, all straws were paper. How about this? Just don’t use straws. I don’t. Consider this: Real men don’t use straws.

The Taste Buds and I went to the main tasting table.

We need to make a law in Lexington that you cannot develop less than an acre.

As the Columbia Yeah Guy, I want to welcome David Clarey to the Free Times staff. Yeah.

Hey folks. June 14 is National Sarcasm Day. That’s the day you can walk around the neighborhood and say that Trump has never told a lie.

Bloomberg says he can’t be bought, but apparently the election can be.

We’ve got to stop putting the cart before the horse. Let’s learn how to say “Thank you” to God before we put up the Christmas tree.

American Airlines, you have a stranglehold on flights. $500 to go to Philadelphia? $800 to go to New York? Are you kidding me? I’d rather drive all the way out to Myrtle Beach and take Spirit Airlines, where it’s $66 to Atlantic City. American, Delta and United have a monopoly in Columbia. Maybe they ought to have Spirit to come in and break up that monopoly.

I have finally come the conclusion and have finally accepted the fact that Uber is never going to be regulated, Malfunction Junction is never going to be Function Junction, and the University of South Carolina is never going to win a national championship in football. [Crying.] I’ve finally accepted that none of this is ever going to happen in my lifetime. Thank you, and have a nice day.

Now that the KKK is in control of the White House, I hope that Democrats will actually vote for Democrats.

This Crysty chick on ABC Columbia, on the evening news, tell her that I love her.

How much longer will the people stand for everything being totally corrupt institutionally? Corruption has permeated every aspect of government and society. When will judges ever stop favoring each other?

I just heard that President Pence pardoned a turkey within five minutes of his inauguration.

What’s on my mind is why doesn’t the Free Times keep up with what day it is? Today is Wednesday, the paper is not out. Make up your mind whether you are going to deliver the paper on Thursday or Wednesday. Get your s#!t together!

I’ve said this before and people don’t like it, but this state will always be white trash.

I had a great Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

This is Taco Rick. I couldn’t find a place to eat. I ended up eating at Waffle House.

The Cameron Curmudgeon has a question: Are we progressive or regressive? If we’re progressive, we are moving forward. If we are regressive, we are moving backward.

There is no better gift than the gift of time and family.

My wife is mad because I watched so many college and professional football games on TV. I told her I’m under couch arrest.

Hi, this rave is for my lovely daughter Danielle, who turned 28 on Dec. 5. Happy birthday, darling.

Donald Trump fired that career Navy veteran. Is there anything worse than a coward with authority? Over and out.

I took my grandchildren to see Frozen 2. First I had to remortgage my house.

Interesting fact: Turtles can breathe out of their butts.

This is Figaro. I love going to South Carolina games. All the women yelling, “Love those Cocks!” Baby, I got the Cadillac.

Apparently if you drive your Yukon or Suburban through the Heathwood and Shandon neighborhoods you do not have to use your turn signals. That is considered beneath them. They think that’s for the lower classes and unwashed masses. Keep up the elitist driving.

I bought my 10-year-old grandson a harmonica. Oh no! What did I do?

Best way to win the 2020 election: Say you are going to deport all the stupid people out of the country. All the stupid people will vote for you.

A local TV station wanted to have a show with highlights from the USC-Clemson football game. There were no USC highlights.

Hey folks. I love South Carolina blue skies. Any time The State puts Lindsey Graham on the front page, they should be kind enough to put a picture of his wife, or any woman, on there with him.

Hey, I love Rant and Rave.

My friend has trouble doing a four-piece puzzle.

I thought you said you were not available, but I’ll try anyway. I was just wondering … hell I forgot what I was going to say. I’ll try this again next time.

Congressional Republicans obviously don’t mind choking on their ethics and morals. They want to make sure they can go deep throat on Donnie and take the whole two inches.

To the people complaining about the potentially all-white December Democratic debate stage: Will you be celebrating when Tulsi Gabbard and Andrew Yang qualify for the debate? Or does your complaint only apply to corporate-sponsored neoliberal candidates like Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, and Julian Castro?

A new traffic trick I see in the Columbia area is not the traditional running of the first few seconds of a red light, that being epidemic here for at least the four decades I have closely observed it. What I see now is running of the LAST several seconds of the red light. I have even seen vehicles go clear across the intersection before their light turns green.

Uh, I can’t remember what I forgot to forget?

Is the person writing those inane Crime Blotter embellishments a grade school aged intern? Please either get rid of the asinine commentary all together or hire a writer.

My husband called me on the phone. He would like to come over for a conjugal visit.

Your driving affects everyone around you. So please, slow down, use your turn signal, stop before turning right on red, stop tailgating, be courteous to others, and stop acting like you’re in NASCAR.

There’s a California Republican named Devin Nunes who is asking questions in the impeachment hearings in Washington, D.C. This guy is conducting an investigation into a matter in which he was directly and personally involved. Whaaat?

We have a lot things to be proud of in the city and county of Lexington. With all the controversy and health concerns, Juul will not be one of them!

Nobody uses a freakin rake anymore? You gotta disturb the peace with your loud ass gas blower?

Lindsey, Moscow Mitch and your fellow Republicans, NATO leaders are laughing at YOUR President! From now on I can’t help but visualize Trump in clown makeup and costumes in the White House, on the front lawn, in a press conference, boarding Marine or Air Force One, on the golf course and on and on and on. On second thought, I just imagined all of you exiting one of those small clown cars following behind Trump! Now THAT’s funny!

We are in an unincorporated area of the city so we can’t vote with the city for the city mayor. Who do we go see about cutting these trees down? This is terrible.

They are cutting down all the trees in Summerville and putting concrete everywhere. There are not enough roads here for all the traffic. We are going to really flood if we have a hurricane like Hugo. Who can put a stop to all this cutting of the trees? Wildlife has nowhere to go.