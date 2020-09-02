Rant and Rave: John Hammond School?

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 765-0707 ext. 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.

I’ve got a solution to the controversy about Hammond School’s name. They can just change it to “The John Hammond School for Kids Who Want to Learn How to Clone Dinosaurs and Other Stuff.” That way they can still be called “Hammond”, but they’ll be named after the guy from Jurassic Park, and not a slave-owning pedophile.

I was watching the news and they had sports on and were talking about the Milwaukee Bucks boycotting some playoff game. They were doing it in protest of the situation in Wisconsin. Why don’t they just go ahead and burn their uniforms and shoes and quit playing altogether?

As a Black female nurse, I question why anyone would fly the African flag. I was a nurse in Africa for two years and they are horribly mistreated by their own people.

Barack Obama fired more hellfire missiles than all other Nobel Peace Prize winners combined.

Donald. (Clears throat.) Nevermind.

Trump likes to give people sarcastic nicknames. So, his nickname is the Big Orange Turd.

The best day of my life is when I bought an RV. The second best day is when I sold it.

My sister must really be in love with her boyfriend. She gave him her social security number.

A slip of the tongue is not easiest thing to forget.

All of us goofballs had A’s in all the psychology classes back in school. So this is an open-ended question: What is worse than a coward with authority?

A long time ago, Nero fiddled while Rome burned. Our dear president is telling us how wonderful everything is while California is burning up.

Thousands and thousands of verified lies and yet Trump keeps on lying. Adolf Hitler would have been proud of him.

OK, Trump is aggravating, but Biden will be a nightmare.

If Black lives matter to the Democrats, why won’t they let them vote Republican without ridicule.

Hey, I just wanted to chime in. Mrs. Trump says her husband is a man of brutal honesty in her recent talk. Didn’t they just tear out trees that were planted by Jackie Kennedy?

Hey, good morning. With the TV commercials about the election coming up, Mr. Graham is accused of, in the future, cutting social security and Medicare. The curious thing is that he does not deny it.

A strange thing I’ve noticed is that all the people hollering about social justice seem to be anti-social.

Don’t ever forget: Hitler screamed and a bunch of people paid attention. Sincerity won’t take you to the bank.

Everybody says we shouldn’t worry about global warming and the polar ice caps melting. All I say is, have you ever seen the movie Waterworld? I’ve got my rubber ducky. You got yours?

They say “Never say never.” But the Republican convention is never going to discuss the national debt.

This is Big D. Has anybody noticed that the rock band KISS has been around since 1973? These guys have been through like five drummers and several guitarists. But the two frontmen — Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons — are still kicking rock ‘n’ roll but out there. I’m just saying, has anybody checked these two guys for antibodies?

[Huge train horn blast] Hold on a second, I have a train coming by. In my limited knowledge of civic law, the Cameron Curmudgeon remembers that the president and members of the armed forces take an oath to uphold the Constitution. Apparently, our genius in the White House has no regard for the Constitution. He calls out federal troops on peaceful protesters.

Why are the county detention centers giving taxpayer dollars for the supplies that are within procurement offices of the county? Paper, pencils, snacks, anything you can think of.

Is Lindsey Graham married?

I’m tired of paying kickbacks on contracts for supplies for all counties. Taxpayers, when are you going to get it?

What really pisses me off is that my wife and I were Marriott Rewards members. We just got informed that, because we haven’t traveled in the last six months, we’ve been dropped down to “gold” status.

Yes, I was wondering about Rick Henry. Now we know the prognosis. We’ve missed him on TV. We are praying for the best for you, Rick Henry. You are a strong guy. Keep the faith and things will work out.

I’ve seen Mr. Biden around dogs. We’ve adopted seven over the years. Dog people are just different. I don’t know if President Trump has the mental capacity to train a dog.

I want to put something in Rant and Rave for the paper. (Long pause.) Our government is unbelievable. How did a man get deported and come right back and kill an innocent mother of two state police officers?

Retired postal employees, citizens whether they are Republican or Democrat. Have taken some of those mail processing machines home. They should bring them back and plug them in and use them again.

All those years of Sunday school have paid off. I heard when I was a kid that a thief always worries someone is going to steal something from them.

This is to the Honorable James Clyburn: Shut your mouth, you are letting the stank out.

When I was a kid we had to study economics. I just put another certificate of deposit in the bank.

Hey folks. I hate to be this harsh. But McMaster wants to give $32 million to private schools, which takes away from other schools. Now, this state — South Carolina — will always be white trash. There’s nothing you can do about it.

What is with the construction on North Main and Sunset and Broad River Road. It has been going on for 10 f#!king years. First, it took them longer to build that bridge than it did the Ravenel Bridge in Charleston. Look it up. Then they started tearing up North Main. The roads are ridiculous, what the hell are they trying to accomplish?

Do you know what it means when a Black person raises his fist to the sky? It means Black power.

[In reference to Rant and Rave, Aug. 26] Dear Karen, I agree, Cindy Boiter’s tone is insufferable. But I disagree that we “need to blame the Communist Party of China, period” for COVID-19. Once we affix blame to someone or some entity, what next? Get real mad, stamp our feet, and tweet? Flinging blame is not going to help us deal with our present problems. And as someone who values a “rational mind,” you understand that Dr. Fauci is a scientist dealing with a previously unknown, rapidly changing virus?

My summary of the Republican National Convention: CALL US THE FEAR PARTY, THEN FEAR US IF WE GET FOUR MORE YEARS!

My neighbor’s dogs attacked me, and then three weeks later attacked another neighbor. The police came but can’t do anything because the dog catcher is being quarantined because of the virus and can’t come take the dogs away from the stupid owners. Shouldn’t the mayor have to take over for the dog catcher in this situation?

DeVos for years, and DeJoy for months, are working against the American people.

Pompeo needs firing.

[In reference to Rant and Rave, Aug. 19] The pic of the oversized white nose does not bless anyone or anything. Please save it for the end of October when you can use it to creep us out for Halloween.

Fair policing: Police vehicles should have an unbiased “ridealong.” Since more stops seem to be made on minorities, the ridealong would ideally be a person of color, or an ACLU member (all volunteers, of course, eager to ensure that individual rights are preserved). If the law officer wishes to interview a citizen, the ridealong would approach, make first contact, and inform the citizen of the officer’s interest, and determine the person’s willingness to discuss the concern.

If Trump gets a second term, democracy is doomed. How in the heck did the idiot get a first term? The scary thing is we put him there. What does that say about us? I am shocked to hear people say, “He’s done more in three years than blah blah blah.” That’s what he keeps saying. Other than damage, he hasn’t done squat.

Nikki Haley is forcing her face in front of us again. Get her out of here. Please store Nikki in a good place for a long time. No interviews, speeches or op-eds.

Change the damn name of the Strom Thurmond Wellness Center! I’m old, white and I wouldn’t feel comfortable entering a building named after a bigoted racist. Times change. People change and adjust. Change the damned name!