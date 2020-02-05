Rant and Rave: Billy did it, too

President Trump’s defense of his Mafia-like, illegal actions seems to be, “Well, Billy did it so I can too!”

Is anyone, anywhere actually watching the impeachment hearings on TV? If so, they need to get a life.

One friend “ranted” the expression “rave” the other day. Now I’m thinking of “ranting” about nothing. Is it positive to “rant” while the world turns negative links to “rave?” I embark upon rehab today! Please write to me.

Has Joe Biden ever had a real job, or has he been an elected politician in Washington his entire adulthood?

I am not a longtime resident of SC. But there have been loose trash bags of garbage for over a month. No one picks it up. So I took the time to do so. Thirty minutes of my time. Why can't the community or anyone stop and take a moment of their lives to clean up the state?

My question to my fellow Americans is this: Would you trust a manipulative, lying, narcissistic relative or business associate with anything? Let alone your national security or the future of your kids? This is not a reality TV show. THIS is real life.

Hey Eva, a rave, rave, rave because you were around. No offense to Chris Trainor or anybody like that. You were around when I started a campaign to finally have a day to honor Eartha Kitt. It was passed in 2016. January 17 was Eartha Kitt Day. So rave, rave, rave.

Prince Harry and Meghan are leaving the royal family. Can I join the royal family? Yeah.

State lawmakers are discussing where we are going to get the money for school funding. Why don’t they change the state lottery from college to K-12 funding? Then they would have the money.

If the Trumps are so rich, how come the son-in-law was getting money from the campaign funds?

I saw a lady walking around with what looked like a burlap bag.

My friends always say, “How do you keep your iPhone charged at almost 100 percent?” I say, ‘I don’t really use it.”

I’m pissed off because I am paying tax dollars to counties and municipalities and the state and federal government — our dime — and they think they own it.

This is BG the Blind Guy. Maybe I ought to sue the state of South Carolina over issues of discrimination, especially in the tax office.

I just went to the Circle K on Rosewood and asked the lady if I could use the key for the men’s restroom. She said it was out of order. I asked if I could use the women’s restroom. She told me, “No.” That sucks, because I really needed to go.

I guess it’s just an ironic coincidence how Donald Jr. and Ivanka and Jared and Eric and Rudy Giuliani were all so vocal at the beginning of Trump’s presidency and have now all become so silent about the innocent man.

What is green, smells like vinegar and plays football? The Green Bay Pickles.

This is another message from the Sad Senior. The doctors who watch Trump say his mental and physical health is deteriorating. It would be sad to have a non-functioning president.

I don’t think we need a detective to figure things out.

I can’t believe that Gregorio Leon is saying it was self-defense when he killed his wife’s lover.

Do the best you can and God will do what you can’t. God put the worm in the ground, but the bird had to go get it.

I had nine years of college on a two-year degree, and law school was the best six years of my life. How come I can’t figure out how to work chop sticks?

The towns of Cayce, West Columbia and Springdale should combine to make one metropolis. One mayor, one council and one police department.

The Democrats and Republicans want to exchange witnesses during the impeachment trial. Sounds like quid pro quo for me.

I asked my friend if he passed his pilot’s test or if it was still up in the air.

This is the Columbia Yeah Guy. Does Popeye eat at Popeyes? Yeah.

What do you get when you cross a private dick with a private eye.

Rest in peace, Kobe Bryant.

For my birthday my grandkids gave me seven pairs of socks. Yeah.

Everybody wants to slam Trump. You libs need to make it through the day with Trumps. If it was your loved one killed by an Iranian terrorist you would change your mind! There’s no draft here for a war. People volunteer, like myself. I did 21 years.

Yes, we can make America great again.

Don’t get on the 737!

Betty White just turned 98 years old. She doesn’t look a day over 75.

Baby Boomers, Gen Xers, Millennials. Who creates these monikers and for what purpose?

I have a small windup alarm clock. My wife has one that is like a neon light. You can see it from a mile away.

You know that you are in Columbia when you go to a nice Japanese restaurant and the "well nourished" middle-aged couple seated at the table beside you is eating their sushi with their fingers because they are too technologically challenged by chop sticks, and then after eating each piece, they lick their dirty fingers. Gross.

A virus that kills humans is spreading around the world. It is said to have begun in a market in China that sells wild animals for food. Eating animals is complicated. Remind me again why it is OK to eat a cow or a goat but not a dog?

My God. If you're one of the 500 or so assholes running your mouth during the Indigo Girls opening act, you're so damned disrespectful. Shut the fuck up.

I would have written this as a letter to the editor, but apparently you don't publish those anymore. So, in response to your Jan. 22 write-up on the Sherlock Holmes exhibition at the State Museum and the review of the play Baskerville, I'll call it a rave for the Columbia Sherlock Holmes club, the Hansom Wheels, founded in 1977. This is HWG, the Hansom Wheels Guy. Yeah.

Best wishes for recovery to the U.S. troops injured in Iran's recent attack on one of our military bases in their country. At first, President Trump told us there were no injuries. It was a lie. Now he says that the traumatic brain injuries of those troops are not that bad; it's like they have headaches. That is also a big, fat lie.

Has there ever been a drone strike on a golf course?

All of our ambassadors to other countries serve in their posts at the pleasure of the sitting president. If the president wants one removed, the president simply removes that one. So why are we up to our eyeballs in drama involving at least six people over the removal of Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine? The endless drama Trump churns out has got to be a method of hiding what he is really doing.

Say I am a treasurer for a church and our congregation collects $1,000 for a charity. Say I call the charity and say I will hold up said money until they do me a personal favor. How long will the congregation allow me to be treasurer when they find out?

Shout out to the guy in Coa that told the snobby NYC group talking trash about Columbia to, "Settle down. You're not the pinnacle of sophistication. You dance to The Wizard of Oz fan fiction." I've been laughing about that for days.

To the black Jeep on I-77 that decided to spray a can of soda on my car because he was honked at for driving slowly in the passing lane: How was cleaning the entire can off of your car and driving to work with a sticky arm? You missed, Red!

The episode of tweeting epitaph instead of epithet epitomizes the epiphany that Osborne is the epicenter of epigones. Don’t be afraid to use a dictionary.

If you listen closely and carefully, an elephant using its trunk to call it sounds much more like a trombone than a trumpet.

This is a rant to Fox 102.3. Why the f#!k would you boot Sadie to put yet another generic guy on the radio? Bring the First Lady of Fox back. I need my nightly Beard, too. Y’all just ruined your station.