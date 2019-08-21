Hey, did George Sink’s son call 999-9999 when his dad sued him over using his own name?
This is a rave for Blue Sky, whose Tunnelvision is one of America’s favorite murals. Blue Sky is a treasure who has graced our city with many unique and wonderful paintings and sculptures.
My friend said he had a $310 crab cake. It must have been from Aramarkup.
Just a reminder that The Mothers are not stand-up comedians and deserve no right to have all 20 of their cast nominated for a singular title. It's like asking someone, “Who's your favorite basketball player?” and they answer, “The Bulls.”
Trump is accusing President Clinton as responsible for the suicide of Trump’s jailed friend Epstein. Perhaps I’m watching too many TV detective shows, but, in most cases, the first person to accuse someone else is usually the guilty party! Who else currently has the power to tell DOJ officials to instruct jail personnel to discontinue a suicide watch without a thorough re-evaluation of the prisoner?
Who is getting hated today by our president?
My friend’s name is Doris.
Double standard. Obviously it’s not OK for young people to drink alcohol late at night in Five Points, but it is on the rivers of Beaufort County. Just ask Dick Harpootlian.
Did you actually say that racism doesn't really have an impact? What are you? Four years old? Or just a stupid idiot?
I just took my first road trip with a pit bull who brings her own sleeping bag, puts it where she wants it, gets into it and snores.
When I go to a movie theater alone and sit in the back, everybody looks at me like I’m Pee-wee Herman.
The voice of Minnie Mouse, Russi Taylor, passed away. Rest in peace.
To the person who says the Rant and Rave is an exercise in stupidity [Rant and Rave, July 24]: I resemble that remark, thank you.
How can the chief of CPD claim they have staffing issues? We can see his officers all over social media giving out ice cream and taking selfies! Maybe try patrolling for a change!
We celebrated National Chicken Wing Day and National Lasagna Day. Yeah.
Get your pets spayed and neutered.
This is a rebuttal to the dumbass who talked about right-wingers wanting less government [Rant and Rave, July 17]: Whoever this is got it completely wrong. It has nothing to do with needing more government in connection with the population we have. It’s about the government making less decisions for us. That person needs to stop watching CNN.
I just thought about something: When I open my front door at home, it says, “front door open.” How about for the hot cars we are leaving our babies in, why don’t we fix it to where, when we pull the key out of the ignition, it says, “Please check for passengers before departing.” Thanks.
The other morning, I was drinking a smoothie. I could have had a V-8.
My friend was so tired, he took DayQuil and NyQuil at the same time.
The main reason those houses burned in The Summit is that they were too close together. You could stand between two houses and touch both of them.
Trump isn’t a racist. He just hates anyone who won’t kiss his ass. Democrats need to learn that.
The Democrats seem to rail against the evil of greed. But they need to be looking at the other deadly sins of sloth and envy. They are just as bad and that seems to be what they run on.
Let’s kill the economy! Vote Democrat for president!
Hey, this is the High Guy back with another random thought of the day. Do you think regular dogs see police dogs and think, “Oh crap, it’s the cops!” This has been the High Guy with another random thought of the day.
You know, I was reading somewhere that Nikki Haley is one of the most admired women in America. I just want to say that I feel the same way. She was the best governor Uber could buy here. Thanks, and have a nice day.
Yeah, the abandoned tower on Park Street, next to the new Blue Sky mural, looks pretty crummy, with the paint dripping from the windows. So, as you drive into Columbia as a tourist, you see that tower.
I keep hearing that you are what you eat. I’ve been eating mussels, but it’s not working. Bye.
Is there any video of Richland County negotiating with Gerald Seals? Maybe we can see Dalhi Myers wink at Mr. Seals when she emails him to “hold out for more.”
Whatever happened to, “Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.” To start with, how about paying your own way in life instead of being a leach.
Are you someone on foot in West Columbia fleeing the police? Just dial 1-800-STEAL-A-CAR, we’ll provide you a free car with all the bells and whistles. You can have this vehicle free of charge as long as you can avoid capture. This service is provided for fleeing felons.
So, Governor McMaster is going to try to tell us how many people are in South Carolina through the census. Hell, they can’t even tell us how many Uber drivers there are in South Carolina. Good luck with that.
[In reference to Rant and Rave, July 31] What, grass out of control along their roadway? Say it isn’t so. The horror, the horror!
Yes, the Columbia Housing Authority is an absolute mismanaged embarrassment. First, they gas them and kill them over there at Allen Benedict Court. Now they are going to close down the grocery store and starve folks. These people make six figures a year?
I think I’ve figured out the main difference between Democrats and Republicans. The Republican is trying to figure out how much the government is going to take out of their paycheck, while the average Democrat is worried about how much money the government’s going to give them.
We are still desperate for that affordable health care that will cover everyone. President Trump isn't talking about it anymore. He keeps his focus on how much he is loved and how big the crowds are that show up to see him.
Have you seen the small Dominion Energy newspaper ad trying to sell three parcels so they can make refunds to utility customers? If they get any offers it’s doubtful their written “bids” will cover the original price payed by SCANA using funds from overcharged customers. Don’t count on receiving a refund anytime soon due to this minimal Dominion effort!
A shooter in El Paso targeted random Latinos, hated by Trump for their ethnicity, and he killed many. There are no words in any language to capture the horror of the slaughter. The incomprehensible aftermath is Donald and Melania Trump posing in El Paso while holding a newly orphaned baby and grinning while giving a thumbs-up sign.
While our Legislature is out of session, we must hope and pray that the legislators are preparing to fix the state retiree pension system when they reconvene. They made the huge damned mess with their delusional thinking and they need to quit looking the other way. Fix it!
I did it. It was my first time. While in Oregon, I walked right into a "dispensary." It's on the main street along with all the other marijuana stores. I had to show my ID to enter. Business was brisk. One customer asked what is on sale today? Pre-rolled joints for $2.50. each, that's what.
America is now the Titanic of the free world. If a character like the sitting president (Donald Trump) can come into the Helm of Power of the greatest nation of the free world — democracy is a sinking ship. There is no one left to sound an alarm. The mates have abandoned their stations; there are no life boats left. And every man is for himself. And sadly folks, America will never be great again.
Eight hundred boy scouts came forward to show their abuse merit badges earned under their toy scout leaders.
I am sickened by developers’ utter disregard for wild animal habitat. Most development serves no purpose but to fill the developer’s pockets.
If President Trump were to bring the victims of the Dayton and El Paso massacres back to life, you know that the mainstream media would say that it's because he hates dead people.
Raise your hand if you're living with constant anxiety over the current state of our country.
Fox News is a danger to our country. Even if you think all news is biased, Fox outright LIES. It's not even spin anymore, 90% of the network spews blatant fabrications.