Prescient politics and rock ‘n’ roll attitude shape Andrew Jackson musical at Trustus

There’s a controversial president with a thick thatch of unruly, sandy hair. He’s proclaimed by some as an outsider who promises to drain the swamp of political elites, but he’s reviled by others who see him as a divisive hate-monger.
No, dear reader, we’re not talking about the 2016 presidential election. We’re talking about the musical Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson at Trustus Theatre.
The Vista-based nonprofit company is intentionally embracing modern-day parallels, says Producing Artistic Director Chad Henderson, who is also handling directorial duties for this production. He proclaims that it’s very much intentional that Trustus is hosting the show “when we are deciding as a community, a state, a nation what we are going to do” in the race to the 2020 presedential election.
“It illustrates how important the investment and participation of voters is to an election,” he says.
Jackson famously won both the popular and electoral vote in his first presidential bid, but with no candidate possessing a majority, the decision turned to the House of Representatives, who awarded the seat to John Quincy Adams.
The rock musical biography of the nation’s seventh president was written by Michael Friedman and Alex Timbers in 2006, when memories of another contentious election — the “hanging chad” debacle of 2000 — were still fresh in the minds of audience members.
Hazin confidently identifies Jackson as a South Carolinian — he was born in a then-unmapped area near the N.C./S.C. border, and his birth state has been debated for centuries — but the actor quickly adds “that doesn’t mean that we want to cherish him.”
“We give you the opportunity to empathize with him,” Henderson suggests.
While acclaimed as a successful general and military hero, Jackson is often criticized for owning slaves, for enacting the forced removal of Native Americans from their ancestral homes (the Trail of Tears), and for creating, for better or worse, the current adversarial model of partisan politics.
“It’s painted that way in the script,” lead actor Michael Hazin notes. “He was the beginning of the us-versus-them mentality. He wanted to dismantle the other party.”
“Growing up on the frontier,” Hazin continues, “he quickly became disillusioned with the power structure, and the rich people, and [doubted that] they would ever do anything for him, or people like him. He felt that ordinary people would never have a future in which their needs were met, unless they created it.”
Henderson explains that the Washington aristocracy used the image of a donkey to deride Jackson’s rural roots, but his supporters realized the actual importance of the donkey to small family farms, and that symbol remains the image of the modern Democratic Party.
“His whole campaign was mud-slinging. It was the blueprint for modern politics, and dragging someone’s name through the mud,” the director offers.
A victim in the crossfire was Rachel Jackson (Kayla Machado), whose divorce from her first husband wasn’t finalized when she and Andrew married. Machado explains how her character desperately wanted to avoid “being publically scandalized, but women had no rights — they were property.”
“They were very much in love,” the actor reflects, “but she very much want[ed] him to stay at home.”
And avoid the mosh pit of politics, a theme that pervades the show.
While the subject matter may concern “a twenty-dollar founding father,” Henderson says you shouldn’t confuse the material with that of the Pulitzer-winning musical Hamilton, which debuted five years later, and “is a sophisticated Broadway show.”
“This is [the theatrical equivalent of] blowing up New Brookland Tavern,” he quips, alluding to the perennially and appropriately dilapidated West Columbia rock club.
The rock aesthetic is enhanced by the participation of Daniel Machado, lead singer of The Restoration and a member of the Trustus improv comedy troupe The Mothers. He will appear as a Bandleader character, interacting with the rest of the cast while also playing guitar with the accompanying band, which will be led by Musical Director Christopher Cockrell on keyboards.
“I’m trying to approach the character through the lens of the show,” Hazin says of his Andrew Jackson, describing the score as “mainly punk, with some folk music.”
“I’m trying to make him more emo, more punk-y, and then marry that with who he was as a real, historical figure.”
He emphasizes that attendees won’t get a dry history lesson. The performance is all rock ‘n’ roll, which Hazin says is “infinitely more enjoyable for a crowd of people on a Saturday night with a beer in their hands.”
“I can see why he is so pissed off,” Hazin says. “He doesn’t really have a right to be, but he is. If he were alive right now, he’d be in a band.”
What: Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson
Where: Trustus Theatre, 520 Lady St.
When: March 13-April 4
Price: $30-$35
More: 803-254-9732, trustus.org
Let us know what you think: Email editor@free-times.com