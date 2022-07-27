Power List 2022: Staley, Turnquist top annual ranking of Columbia’s most influential

There are different kinds of power in this annual ranking exercise we do at Free Times.

There's the power of the dollar bill and what it means to Columbia's arts and music organizations or to its restaurants and bars. There's the power from the people who own those places and the power in those who make them operate on a day-to-day basis. Attempting to make sense of who is "most powerful" among these different categories is a subjective exercise.

In true Free Times fashion, we're doing it anyway.

In this list, Hannah Wade and David Clarey, the Free Times staffers who plot out and write the weekly section, ranked the city's culture setters from 1st to 25th. On it you'll see mainstays but also an influx of new names to recognize the ever-changing landscape of the city's arts and food scenes.

For the second year, we've separated the culture setters from the political and corporate types; offering two distinct lists to peruse. So, if you're wondering where South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster or Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann landed, look to the Post and Courier Columbia for their rankings.

In this list, the COVID-19 pandemic's ongoing effects and reverberations continued to weigh heavily in our considerations, as did the ways these people have shepherded their organizations in the time since Columbia has largely regained some sense of normalcy. We hope you find it a worthwhile exercise to be reminded of who shapes the way we go about interacting with life in our city.

1. JoAnn Turnquist

While the world spins and operates as if the COVID-19 pandemic is over, despite its many variants and subvariants that keep it alive, the repercussions of the virus will be felt for many years as arts organizations around the city were forced to shutter and lose out on revenue that is often critical to their operations. Turnquist’s Central Carolina Community Foundation helped assuage some of that pain early on and continues to do so with numerous grants. The foundation awarded $366,000 in 2022 to community-improvement projects, with recipients including the Columbia Children’s Theatre, Columbia Museum of Art and the University of South Carolina’s McKissick Museum. Beyond that, the organization hosts the annual Midlands Gives fundraising day, which led to a record-breaking $3.73 million in giving to local nonprofits this year. Those went to important public-service entities but also groups that define the city’s art and culture scene.

2. The Middletons

The family known for remaking much of the 1600 block of Main Street, the Middletons have spent the last year finishing up and preparing major food- and beverage-related projects. Late last year, Sarah and Greg Middleton opened Smoked, their first significant restaurant project without their dad, Scott, as an owner. Smoked builds on their presence on that block, which houses The Grand, Main Course and Good Life Cafe. Smoked is a combination microbrewery and oyster bar that takes up a whopping three buildings on Main Street and has a members-only basement club. Next year, the pair will open a massive brewing facility, Peak Drift, on Columbia’s North Main Street. The family, which made its fortune working as hospice providers in the state, branched into the restaurant and hospitality industry over the last decade. The Middletons are known for tinkering with outside-the-box ideas, including a restaurant with a bowling alley inside and a piano bar.

3. Phill Blair

Blair has a lengthy history in downtown Columbia — owning one of Main Street’s oldest and possibly most-beloved dive bars, The Whig — and a relatively new history across the river in West Columbia — with outdoor venue WECO Bottle and Biergarten. Blair opened the biergarten in December 2019, not too long before the COVID-19 pandemic began. The virus caused him to close both his bars for a lengthy period of time. Now those spots are up and running again and seemingly thriving. The West Columbia spot has gained popularity for its outdoor seating area and steady lineup of local food trucks. But restaurants aren’t the only way that Blair is impacting the area. Outside of his bars, he’s involved with planning crowd-pleasing events like First Thursday on Main. He’s an outspoken force in the area’s dining scene and impacts both Columbia’s downtown as well as West Columbia.

4. Kristian Niemi

Since opening Mr. Friendly’s in 1995, Niemi has played a vital role in the city’s food and drink scene. As chef-owner for West Columbia’s Black Rooster and Main Street’s Bourbon, Niemi has found his niche establishing upscale restaurants that aren’t stuffy or intimidating. The longtime restaurateur and U.S. Army veteran will soon open a new Asian small plates restaurant, The Dragon Room, in the city’s Vista entertainment district. Outside of Niemi’s restaurants, he plays a part in different events and groups around Columbia — he’s an organizer in the city’s annual Mardi Gras celebration in the Rosewood neighborhood. He also co-owns F2T Productions, a farm-to-table company with the goal of supporting local farms, chefs and artisans through local events. Niemi is an outspoken on issues that impact the city’s restaurants and bars.

5. Melanie Huggins

Richland County’s libraries are really, really good. From the sprawling flagship downtown Columbia location to a dozen outposts, the libraries offer a hell of a lot more than books all around the city. For instance, the downtown location offers social workers and provides education on how to prepare for job interviews. There’s thought-provoking conversations, a striking emphasis on equity and, heck, you can even borrow video games if you want to, uh, not think about much. There’s truly something for everyone at the library these days. At the head of this effort is Melanie Huggins, who started as executive director in 2009 and has helped usher the system into a model example of what a modern library can — and should — do to serve a community.

6. Rhonda Hunsinger

Hunsinger leads the city’s foremost music organization, the South Carolina Philharmonic, which emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic’s virtual performances mandate strongly. It took initial innovations, like performing in atypical venues, and made them permanent series, like the Chamber Crawl. Hunsinger has ensured the fine musical arts are a constant force in the Midlands.

7. Della Watkins

The leader of the city’s Columbia Museum of Art has helped ensure the Main Street fixture stayed prominent as it emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic. As of late, the museum has settled into a sweet spot with its recent slate of rotating exhibitions. It has paired experiential exhibits — see the giant refractive cubes by Anila Quayyum Agha or Amanda McCavour’s room filling textiles — with more traditional showcases like the ongoing impressionism exhibition. Watkins' museum has, as always, remained a strong player in the city’s events scene as well.

8. Sarah Simmons and Aaron Hoskins

This pair has been in the city for a little over seven years now and operates three restaurants — City Grit, a combination retail shop, wine bar and small plates restaurant; smallSUGAR, a bakery in the city’s Vista; and Il Focolare Pizzeria in Cottontown. Simmons came to Columbia from New York after several restaurant and food retail ventures in the Big Apple. The pair have put emphasis on taking a different approach, paying employees a livable wage and focusing on workforce training to equip staff with tangible skills. Simmons previously served on the city’s Food Policy Council board, according to her website. Their spots garnered attention from folks in the community when they became one of the only restaurants in the state that required proof of a COVID-19 vaccination to dine in at their pizzeria. In the last year, Simmons and Hoskins expanded their retail shop City Grit and officially opened a wine bar and small plates restaurant inside.

9. Lee Snelgrove

Lee Snelgrove has long been a fixture in the city’s arts scene, primarily as the former leader of public arts organization One Columbia for Arts and Culture. There, he was a tireless advocate for murals, sculptures and other public art, giving working artists another income source. So now truly assessing Snelgrove’s place in the city is tricky, as he’s moved to the Richland Library as its arts and culture manager. But, if the early signs are to be believed, he’ll continue to be a force with the events he helps bring in. Snelgrove’s first event in his role was a conversation with funk titan George Clinton.

10. Michaela Pilar Brown

Pilar Brown leads Columbia’s most forward-thinking arts organization, the 701 Center for Contemporary Art. Its gallery regularly plays host to thought-provoking exhibitions, but more than that, it offers a strong outlet for artists. The organization hosts the CCA Biennial, which recognizes contemporary art from around the state, and the CCA Prize, which supports contemporary artists under 40 and culminates in a residency and exhibition at the gallery. Pilar Brown, an acclaimed artist in her own right, took on the organization's top position in 2020 and ensures it punches above its weight in a city with many arts offerings.

11. Emile DeFelice

Perhaps no event in Columbia is more recognizable than Soda City Market — the weekly Saturday farmer’s market that takes over the city’s Main Street, rain or shine, year round. DeFelice is the man behind the market and has been since its inception in November 2005, when he founded it with Bourbon and Black Rooster owner Kristian Niemi. Before starting the market, he studied at the University of South Carolina and farmed in the state for two decades. The market has an average of 150 vendors each week and has had at least 12 vendors go on to open brick and mortar locations in the area.

12. Mark Rapp

Perhaps no other music organization in Columbia is quite as active as Mark Rapp’s Cola Jazz. Seemingly any night of the week you can find the group putting on a show at a bar or other venue in the city. Founder Mark Rapp, who has bounced back after a health scare earlier this year, leads the group. He stands as the city’s most recognizable jazz and, perhaps, live-music face.

13. Steve Cook

Cook has been in Columbia for a few decades now, since coming to the city for college and choosing to stay. From working at one of the city’s longtime fine-dining spots, Saluda’s, to now owning the place for years, the impact that Cook has had on the city’s college nightlife district, Five Points, is no secret. He serves as the president for the Five Points Association, a nonprofit charged with advocating for and investing in the neighborhood. He has played a part in revitalizing the neighborhood and believes the district has a bright future as well as an important identity within the city of Columbia. Cook was also recently appointed to the city’s Planning Commission.

14. Fat Rat da Czar

While Columbia rapper Fat Rat da Czar has not released a new album since 2021’s “Crucible,” he remains the de facto name in the local hip hop scene. He's also an activist. This last year he was an active presence in local performances, including at the Carolina Shout Festival in May.

15. Greg Slattery and Sandra Moscato

Slattery and his wife, Sandra Moscato, own the hip coffee bar, Curiosity Coffee, inside of an old garage on North Main Street. The spot is known for its coffee but also for its extensive list of events throughout the year, from hosting vegan food trucks and trivia Tuesdays to featuring local artists for live concerts. The pair has operated the coffee shop for more than five years and plays a part in both the city’s coffee scene and its music scene.

16. Mike Duganier

The owner of multiple casual and hip restaurants in the city, Duganier has found a way to put at least one restaurant in most of the city’s major districts. He just opened two new spots within the last year — Publico in the Bullstreet District and Boku Saloon and Kitchen in the city’s Vista — in addition to his first Columbia spot, Publico, in Five Points. He grew up in the restaurant industry. A former boss in New York, who thrived on customer interactions and making friends with the folks who visited his spot, ultimately inspired Duganier to open up his own restaurants.

17. Sid Kenyon

The Power List drops in the middle of the summer, a time of year when Columbia’s events scene is much quieter than the rest of the year. So while the Colonial Life Arena may not strike as the biggest culture setter at this exact moment, there’s no doubt about it. Much of that is due to the stewardship of Sid Kenyone, its general manager. No venue brings the same types of events on a regular basis as CLA does. That continues later this year as the venue brings mega stars like Post Malone and Pitbull.

18. Sean McCrossin

For more than a decade, Drip Coffee has offered good coffee, but more than that, it’s an alternative culture hub and hang-out for folks around the city. McCrossin, perhaps one of the most familiar faces in Columbia, owns the Five Points coffee shop. Greeting folks with a smile and usually their name, McCrossin has operated his cafe since 2011. He also once held a small spot on Main Street housing a second location of Drip that closed earlier this year. McCrossin hosts a variety of events at his spot, including other small business owners and artisans.

19. Jeff March

This may be the last year that Jeff March, a regular Power List presence, appears on this ranking. The president of South Carolina Pride announced he was departing the organization at the end of the year, but until then, he stays a pivotal culture setter in the city’s LGBTQ communities. March has filled the role since 2012 and reshaped the organization’s profile over the last decade.

20. Debi Schadel and Tracie Broom

The co-founders and leaders of local public relations firm Flock and Rally have a steadfast hold on being the go-to communication experts for restaurants and other organizations throughout the city. In turn, these groups get increased visibility — an invaluable asset in today’s attention-slim world.

21. Brad Shank

The new leader of the Columbia Fireflies stepped in at the start of the year after longtime team president John Katz departed. Shank has taken over one of the city’s most reliable and affordable outings. Since Shank stepped in, the stadium has remained an active participant in other arts and culture events.

22. Folami Geter

When taking over and reimagining her father’s popular vegan restaurant, Geter couldn’t have imagined that the world would come to a screeching pandemic-induced halt just weeks after she launched her new venture, A Peace of Soul. Despite that challenge, the restaurant became a local favorite among plant-based folks — in an area where vegan and vegetarian offerings and desires for such fare appear to be growing. The North Main restaurant became known for vegan dupes of popular southern food like fried chicken. Geter also runs a food truck that visits vegan festivals around the region.

23. Dylan Dickerson and Eddie Newman

The co-founders of local record label and podcast, Comfort Monk, are omnipresent in the city’s independent music scene. In the past year, their label released its latest compilation album “Pursuance, Vol. II” and the well-received “Inside & Out” from Walker McDonald. Beyond that, the two are active in their own local bands.

24. Javier Uriarte

Similar to Geter, Javier Uriarte set his sights on opening a new restaurant just before the COVID-19 pandemic began. But that hasn't deterred his popular tapas restaurant, Ratio, in Northeast Columbia. Uriarte, who helped start Hendrix restaurant on Main Street as its opening chef, found success at his spot in Elgin and has made a name for himself in the food and dining scene — his restaurant was the host of Columbia Food and Wine Festival kickoff dinner this year. Uriarte also has been at the forefront of the ticketed dinners trend at Ratio — something that has surged in popularity over the last two years.

25. Sumner Bender

It’s too soon to tell how Sumner Bender, the Nickelodeon Theatre’s new executive director, will shepherd the organization after its recent rocky history, which includes layoffs and temporary closures amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But Bender, a longtime board member of Trustus Theatre, has stepped in with enthusiasm and a penchant for the right messaging.

The University of South Carolina can drive the mood around Columbia.

You can feel the excitement around town when the Gamecocks win — and sense the gloom when they lose.

Life is looking up on campus these days.

A venerable women's basketball coach brought home another national title. A football coach ended his first season with surprising wins and a large dousing of mayonnaise. And there's buzz around the president's office, where a popular former provost just took command.

The three USC leaders landed in the top 10 of Post and Courier Columbia's annual Power List of the area's most influential where they are joined by heavyweights in politics, business, public safety and the environment.

See who else made this year's Power List, compiled and written by Seanna Adcox, T. Michael Boddie, David Cloninger, Mike Fitts, Leah Hincks, Jessica Holdman, Skylar Laird, Nick Reynolds, Andy Shain and Avery G. Wilks.

1. Dawn Staley

The University of South Carolina women’s basketball head coach has been the talk of Columbia after bringing home the Gamecocks' second national championship in April. As Staley's popularity rose she became armed with a contract that made her the highest-paid coach on South Carolina’s campus, as well as one of the highest-paid in the country. And she earned every penny of it with a dominant season that suggested she's building a national dynasty. In the meantime, she lent her voice and platform to numerous social-justice causes. The best coach at USC and making a bid to be the best in school history in any sport, Staley is a major part of Columbia’s vision.

2. Henry McMaster

McMaster enters what could be his last election in a long political career. He's a favorite to win re-election to the governor's office this fall, with a hefty fundraising advantage over Democratic challenger Joe Cunningham. At the end of a second term, his last because of term limits, the Columbia attorney could win the distinction of being the state’s longest-serving elected governor. His collegial relationship with legislators, particularly in the House, has given McMaster more success in his budget proposals than prior GOP governors. This year, more of his recommendations than ever made it into the final spending package. That includes a giant income-tax cut for South Carolina workers and the full exemption of military retirees’ pensions from state income taxes, both of which he’d advocated since taking office, as well as big boosts in state law enforcement salaries. The U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Roe v. Wade could give McMaster a chance to make a mark with the power to sign an abortion ban.

3. Lou Kennedy

The Nephron Pharmaceuticals CEO continues to expand the West Columbia drug company she heads, adding new product lines, including at-home COVID-19 test kits and chemotherapy drugs, and upping the firm’s employment to roughly 1,200 full-time workers and 2,500 part-timers. The company, which has been on a growing spree, did suffer a setback with a recent recall of more than 2 million doses of various drugs it produces. Outside Nephron, the pharma executive asserted her influence at the University of South Carolina, taking on Board of Trustees Chairman Dorn Smith, when she became worried about the search process for a new president at her alma mater. She resigned from the search team and, as a leading donor, pulled her financial support while pushing for changes to the university’s governing body. Kennedy also donates both time and money to various community and charitable organizations, including recent support of police and community nonprofit Serve & Connect.

4. Joe Taylor

This former state secretary of commerce has brought his eye for business to the Columbia City Council. Since Taylor was elected in November to represent District 4, he has continued pushing his campaign promises: more business, clean streets and less crime. Taylor, who has raised questions about the cost of doing business in the city for years, helped spearhead new business-friendly permitting initiatives for the city, including reducing or getting rid of some fees for new local businesses and hiring a recruiter to bring in large, national chains. Taylor continues to invest in small businesses in West Columbia while calling for more commerce in the Capital City, which lags behind similarly sized cities in economic growth. He’s no stranger to bringing in business: As commerce secretary, he helped recruit industry to the state through the Great Recession. Taylor is a partner at pizzeria Il Bucato, where owner Steve Cook has said Taylor is known for the same sort of dedication he puts into everything else. And he worked before his council days to help revamp shopping and nightlife area Five Points. Beyond business, Taylor has called for a local gun court to address violent gun crime.

5. Jim Clyburn

The Columbia congressman already ranks among the top-five most powerful Democrats in the country. But in the Joe Biden era, Clyburn has reached levels of influence in the Democratic Party obtained by few, even in his high perch as the House Majority Whip. After helping Biden secure his party’s nomination in 2020, Clyburn has used his relationship with the president to propel a number of long-standing objectives through the Democrats’ slim majority in the House. In addition to compelling Biden to nominate the nation’s first Black, female Supreme Court justice, Clyburn helped broker multi-billion dollar deals to try to bring the United States out of the COVID-19 health and economic crisis, and led negotiations to finally pass a federal anti-lynching bill after more than 200 attempts. Clyburn’s influence was also evident in his endorsement of conservative Texas Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar in what was ultimately a narrow victory against a challenger backed by more progressive members of the party, a contest some saw as open warfare between the party establishment and a new generation of Democrats.

6. Alan Wilson

The Lexington lawyer easily defeated a far-right challenger in June’s GOP primary to secure a fourth term in office that could secure his status as one of South Carolina’s longest serving attorneys general. The son of Republican U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson remains popular with mainstream Republicans for the same reasons Democrats call him a partisan hack: Wilson rarely sees a culture war he doesn’t like. Over the past year, he waged a successful legal campaign to strike down the city of Columbia’s gun-control laws and waded into national fights over abortion, prayer in schools and coronavirus mandates. Wilson seems to have grown comfortable with controversy, having rebounded from a Statehouse corruption probe that ensnared his political adviser. He remains embroiled in a lengthy court battle over his controversial decision to award $75 million in legal fees to politically connected law firms for their work on the state’s $600 million plutonium settlement. But he has also built up some goodwill as his office has led a criminal investigation that helped topple the Murdaugh dynasty in Hampton County. A rolling series of indictments charging disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh with stealing some $8.5 million from legal settlements and fellow lawyers, as well as killing his wife and son last June, have kept Wilson in the news.

7. Dick Harpootlian

The brash Columbia lawyer and state senator has been the loudest advocate for a crackdown on what he calls reckless behavior by nightspots marketing cheap alcohol to college students in Five Points, prompting the S.C. Department of Revenue to refuse to relicense them or write much stricter rules. He is a Democrat who successfully advocated for adding the firing squad to South Carolina’s death-penalty options, paving the way for the possible resumption in executions in the state. A big backer of President Joe Biden, his wife is the U.S. ambassador to Slovenia. And he has been defending Alex Murdaugh, the disbarred Lowcountry lawyer charged July 14 with the murder of his wife, Maggie, and son Paul at their family home in Colleton County. But the latest redistricting moved his Senate district to the Lowcountry, putting a question mark over his political future.

8. Leon Lott

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department will return to national TV on “On Patrol: Live,” the successor for popular live police show “Live PD.” But much of Lott’s work has happened off-camera. Under Lott’s leadership, the department expanded its Crisis Intervention Team, adding a third deputy and clinician to respond to calls involving mental-health and homelessness. It emphasizes a new focus on nonviolent de-escalation techniques. Although the department came under scrutiny after deputies shot and killed a man who charged them during a mental-health crisis, the deputies were later cleared of wrongdoing. Lott has voiced support for a gun court, which he said could help speed the process along for crimes committed with guns.

9. Michael Amiridis

Yes, he just started his job as president of the University of South Carolina a few weeks ago, but as the leader of the city’s largest employer and one of its largest landowners, he gets a spot on this annual list. Plus, it’s not like Amiridis is a newbie in town, having spent two decades at USC before heading off to the University of Illinois Chicago. The popular presidential pick arrives at a crossroads for the state’s flagship college, coming off the turbulent end of former president Bob Caslen’s tenure. There’s been hefty turnover in top administrative spots, a major fundraising campaign should have started years ago, a drop in high school graduates is looming, and the legislature is questioning what’s taught in classes. Welcome back, Michael.

10. Shane Beamer

The second-year University of South Carolina football coach has rebuilt hope and trust in the program that stumbled through a mere six wins in two seasons. The Gamecocks posted a surprising 7-6 campaign last year, ending with a bowl win that concluded with a cooler full of mayonnaise being dumped on the good-natured coach's head. Beamer comes into year two bolstered by an influx of talent from a top 25 nationally ranked recruiting class and transfers like quarterback Spencer Rattler, a former Heisman Trophy favorite at Oklahoma.

11. Mark Keel

South Carolina’s mustachioed top cop has been at the helm of a secretive web of investigations into the Lowcountry's dynastic Murdaugh family since at least last June, when the shocking double murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh launched a true-crime saga that captivated international attention. Keel’s agency has since helped bring more than 80 charges against Alex Murdaugh, the now-disbarred Hampton attorney accused of using elaborate schemes to steal millions of dollars from legal clients, law partners and others who trusted him. His agents then collected enough evidence to persuade a county grand jury on July 14 that it was Murdaugh himself who killed his wife and son. A stoic figure not known to seek the limelight, Keel has kept a tight lid on the investigations despite an insatiable public appetite for Murdaugh news. Keel, a Haley-appointee who has led SLED since 2011, isn’t one for politics, wordy press releases or news conferences. But when he speaks, state lawmakers listen: His long-standing opposition to legalizing medical marijuana is a key reason those efforts have failed in recent years.

12. Frank Cason

The Columbia developer has led the revitalization of several blocks along the city's North Main corridor over the past decade, renovating buildings that house restaurants like The War Mouth, Indah Coffee and Il Focolare pizza. Now the renovator of historic properties is turning his sights to other parts of the Capital City. Current projects include repurposing the former Rosewood Church into a mix of apartments and retail and turning the Klondike Building on Main Street into the 1800 block’s first apartment complex.

13. Robert Hughes

The developer always has said he’s playing a long game with Columbia's BullStreet District. Hughes has reminded those impatient with the pace of the huge redevelopment plan for the downtown site that it was conceived as a 20-year project. In the past couple of years, that finally has meant more project announcements and structures rising on the former Department of Mental Health campus. New offices, apartments and even a food hall are under construction. Even as growth spreads across the district, a big test for Hughes continues to loom: Can he attract more retailers to put down stakes near Columbia’s city center?

14. Daniel Rickenmann

Rickenmann was elected Columbia's mayor last year emphasizing economics. And in his first months in office, he has promoted a series of business-friendly initiatives to bring more development to the city. He has ambitious goals of making the city more walkable and attracting more development. He’s attempted to push Five Points away from its reputation as a college student-fueled bar scene. After a study found the city lags behind others in economic development, Rickenmann is trying to bring Columbia up to par.

15. Kim Wilkerson

Wilkerson runs a top bank, a top business group and a top college. She is South Carolina state president for Bank of America, the nation's second-largest bank. Wilkerson chairs the S.C. Chamber of Commerce during a time of economic change after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted supply chains and changed the workplace. She chairs the board at Clemson University, the state's second-largest college, which is growing enrollment and in the midst of a building boom.

16. Don Beatty

Beatty, the S.C. Supreme Court chief justice and head of the state’s judicial system, is trying to get the wheels of justice to move faster. In November, he scolded politically appointed county judges for not doing their jobs. Noting a backlog of more than 270,000 cases in the magistrates’ system, he ordered them to work at least 40 hours for their full-time pay. Months later, amid complaints that logjams in trial courts give violent offenders more time to commit crimes while on bail, Beatty ordered prosecutors and judges to “more aggressively schedule jury trials.” And he convinced state legislators to spend an additional $8 million in the budget that started July 1 on court staff, $1.5 million specifically to hire liaisons who work with county clerks, prosecutors and judges to better manage court dockets.

17. RJ May

Some Republicans might be satisfied after establishing a near-veto proof majority in the Statehouse. May is just getting started. For years, the Lexington Republican state representative and political consultant has sought to reshape his party into a more uncompromising brand of social and fiscal conservative but 2022 was his coming out. He co-founded the new S.C. House Freedom Caucus and was a key early figure in House Majority Whip Russell Fry’s Trump-backed victory over incumbent Congressman Tom Rice in this year’s Republican primary. He also attracted the ire of party leadership after running a number of campaigns against several of his more moderate statehouse colleagues in the 2022 primaries.

18. Skip Holbrook

The Columbia police chief has spent the past year contending with a rise in gun violence in the city. After a rash of shootings last year, he called for higher pay and more cars for officers to help recruitment efforts. He led the department through the shooting at Columbiana Centre shopping mall over Easter weekend, in which nine people were shot and five more were injured. The Columbia Police Department has partnered with the city to hand out gun locks. Holbrook also implemented and expanded the department’s mental-health initiative, the Pathway Unit, which responds to people in crisis.

19. Todd Rutherford

The S.C. House minority leader has the increasingly difficult job of leading the Democratic opposition in the House, after the 2020 elections gave Republicans in both chambers their largest majority ever. Rutherford, in his 10th year as the House Democratic leader, also sits on the House’s powerful Ways and Means Committee, which crafts the chamber’s budget proposal. In a year of record surpluses, the Columbia attorney was appointed to the House-Senate compromise committee that negotiated a final spending package. Local earmarks he sponsored in the budget included $4 million for a new farmers market in downtown Columbia and $1.5 million for the Vista Greenway project.

20. Tommy Stringfellow

After almost half a century of hosting fierce wildlife and luscious gardens, the Riverbanks Zoo has grand plans to expand, and behind it all is Stringfellow. Part of the zoo’s ambitious expansion since Stringfellow became CEO in 2017 is an aquarium and reptile complex, which is set to open this fall. Last month, Stringfellow accepted $1 million and an abundance of praise from state lawmakers on behalf of the zoo, which is one of South Carolina’s largest attractions. But he will need to find a new way to fund some of the zoo's ambitions after Richland County narrowly declined to issue $80 million in bond funding this month.

21. Jaime Harrison

Harrison, a Columbia powerbroker who chairs the Democratic National Committee, is tasked with protecting his party’s congressional majority in the 2022 midterms. The party has shattered multiple fundraising records but he has a tough road with high inflation, soaring gas prices and souring voter attitudes hurting confidence in the Democrats in control of the White House and Capitol. His biggest test this fall will be winning votes amid calls for gun controls following recent mass shootings and protests over abortion rights with the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

22. Judi Gatson

Beloved local television anchor Judi Gatson has read and reported the news at WIS-TV for close to 30 years, winning three Emmy awards for best newscast. Her Twitter feed is a must-follow for news engagement. Gatson is often tapped to emcee numerous events around Columbia each year. She is involved in various community organizations, having served on boards for groups including the Palmetto Health South Carolina Cancer Center, Palmetto Center for Women and United Way's Palmetto Society.

23. Bill Stangler

As head of the nonprofit Congaree Riverkeeper, Stangler watches over the area’s rivers — the Saluda, the Broad and the Congaree — and other waterways. The organization he leads took private utility companies to court over century-old tar oil pollution in the Congaree River. Now the group is seeing the spoils of that legal battle as Dominion Energy, which took over SCANA Corp.’s operations in the state, has begun construction of a cofferdam in the river that will allow removal of the toxic goo found on the river bottom by a kayaker more than a decade ago.

24. Roslyn Clark Artis

The Benedict College president is getting more national attention and has built a strong reputation across the city, including winning the Columbia Chamber's Trailblazer Award. She spearheaded a project for a group of historically black colleges to share courses, which offers classes online to help with graduate rates, that is gathering more interest. She was appointed to the National Advisory Committee on Institutional Quality and Integrity that works with the U.S. Department of Education on academic accreditation issues. She also sits on the NCAA Division II Presidents Council that oversees athletics for the schools that play two levels below large colleges like the University of South Carolina and Clemson University.

25. Overture Walker

Being chairman of Richland County Council puts Walker at the center of numerous conversations, including how the Midlands will assess and spend tax dollars. Some community leaders, especially on Columbia City Council, are looking to change what they see as a lopsided tax burden that leans too heavily on businesses. The problem of balancing this system could fall squarely into Walker’s lap. Another challenge during his second year as chairman: the continuing legal challenges to the care of those detained at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. And as chairman, Walker, an attorney, will carry a burden of getting an often-fractious council to function serviceably, if not smoothly.

26. Carl Blackstone

Under the Columbia Chamber president's leadership, the business organization has relocated to a more prominent downtown site on Lady Street and continues to be a central player on local issues. Blackstone has spoken out about the challenges from what he sees as a tax burden that is too heavily weighted on businesses. With that discussion likely to accelerate in coming months under new leadership in city hall, it’s likely that Blackstone will be key to any consensus formed on a way forward.

27. Robert Lominack

The newest Richland County School District One board member has been pushing back on its majority, demanding transparency from fellow board members and asking they focus on filling the district's 185 teacher vacancies. The attorney and former teacher noted how the district missed red flags in hiring a purchasing official who an internal investigation implicated in fraudulent activity and failed to consult with law enforcement before installing metal detectors this spring.

28. Bill Stern

The Columbia developer continues his long reign as a major player in the South Carolina’s economy, managing office buildings and shopping centers across the state and around the country, as well as serving as board chairman of the state Ports Authority. Most recently, the developer won multi-million dollar contracts to build and house two new state agency headquarters — the Department of Education and the Department of Natural Resources — on property he owns at the State Farmers Market complex in Lexington County.

29. Steve Benjamin

Though he’s no longer the city's mayor, Benjamin remains a powerful Columbia figure. Benjamin has stayed in the public eye as a lobbyist for Prisma Health and as board chair for the First Responder Network Authority, which oversees development of a national communications network for first responders. He also bought a 5,400-square-foot downtown mansion with plans of launching an event space for weddings and retreats.

30. Robin Waites

The executive director at Historic Columbia is still pushing preservation and education around the city as she approaches 20 years on the job. This past year, she contributed to the naming of Page Ellington Park in the BullStreet District after the former mental-health campus' architect; raised funds to make structural repairs to Columbia’s oldest building, the Seibels House; and worked on The LGBTQ Columbia History Initiative that went live with an archive of stories and photos.