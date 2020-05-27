Sound Off: May letters to the editor

A message to new USC graduates in uncertain times

Dear University of South Carolina Graduates,

On behalf of all local alumni, congratulations University of South Carolina Class of 2020! You’re a student for a short time, but a Gamecock for a lifetime. And you now join a network of over 310,000 living alumni across the globe.

We recognize these last three months and this celebratory time may not be what you anticipated or expected when you first stepped on the UofSC campus. But if anything, Gamecocks are resilient; you have the ability to get through absolutely anything. It is times like these that bring out the best in people, reunite people and showcase our Carolina community. It’s important now, more than ever, to show the world what you, as Gamecocks, can accomplish. And that is exactly what you will do.

As you reflect on your time here, take the lessons learned today and throughout your time at Carolina to make the most of all that is yet to come. The education, experiences, friendships and memories you made will stay with you forever.

Always, always be proud to be a Gamecock. After all, we are fortunate to be a part of an institution that still preserves the beauty and history of its original campus, founded in 1801 on the historic Horseshoe, and has evolved into a major research university continuing to build on the innovations of the present and prepare for the future.

Celebrate! You have earned it. As you determine where next steps lead you, know there are alumni waiting to connect with you. Whether you are staying in the Midlands, moving back home or have landed your first dream job, there are University of South Carolina Alumni Association clubs across the country ready to connect you with fellow gamecocks to advance your careers, passions and the UofSC.

Again, congratulations. Welcome to the alumni family. And remember, you always have a place to call home.

Forever to thee.

BROOKE BAILEY

Chair, Columbia Gamecocks

May 19

Let go of partisanship and think for yourself

Captain’s Log: Winter 2012 in America. President Obama is riding a hot economy in an election year. Conservative media are trying their hardest to wound their prey with cries of “Socialism!” and “Kenya!” But nothing sticks to the golden goose. Then word of a global pandemic reaches the headlines.

The president, at the advice of world-renowned experts (there is a “world-renowned expert” for every opinion you want to rally your flag behind), decides to go the way of liberal Sweden. “Keep the Country Open,” “herd immunity.”

By the very definition of the word, this is a “liberal” policy. Conservatives pounce: “Stay Home!” “Be Safe!” “We are America, not Liberal Sweden!” (If you randomly turn on Fox News, how far do you get before you hear a “We aren’t Sweden” line?) Again, by the definition of the word, this is a “conservative” policy. New York and California are open for business, while Georgia and Texas are more measured, vigilant in their approach.

Not hard to imagine, is it?

Now, let’s fast forward to 2020: The conservative run government is literally putting government checks into the hands of every single American, while the liberals are telling us to stay home, be careful, wear a mask. So confusing.

So what does it mean to be liberal or conservative in 2020? Absolutely Nothing. We are sheep beholden to a partisan flag and will follow the lead of our predetermined media source no matter what. We have no core values, beliefs that aren’t subject to change if Rush or Rachel tells us it’s ok. If [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] took the podium firing an AK-47 in favor of the Second Amendment, the conservative media would cry that the ‘liberals’ were trying to take over the country. If [Donald Trump] asked the Supreme Court to uphold the right to abortion, liberals would cry that this was another attempt to slow the demographic changes in swing states.

I’ve heard the suggested solutions to our current cult of a country: Do your research. Fact check. Trust the experts. This is all horse s#!t because in the age of the internet, everyone is justified in their partisanship.

So what do we do about the current state of affairs? It’s simple: Take off your party hat. Turn off your preselected media master. Take a breath. Don’t look to TV or the internet before you decide what to think. Look inward and do what you think is right. Stay in your lane ... and ... stop being an a#!hole.

REYNOLDS ELLIOTT

Columbia

May 2