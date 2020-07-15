Sound Off: July letters to the editor

Understanding Columbia’s anonymous Me Too Movement

Starting on June 23, a Tumblr blog called True Colors Cola that encouraged people to anonymously submit incidents of sexual assault and name their attackers, quickly made its rounds on social media. The list included everyday citizens as well as bigger names in the comedy, music and bar scenes. Some men made the list more than once.

The website was taken down within a week of being posted. Before it went inactive, several users had deleted their posts and two retractions were issued. Finally, the blog’s creators wrote a statement saying they would take the page down due to receiving false allegations that hurt the credibility of survivors sharing in earnest and threats of violence for running the page.

Despite its brief shelf life, consequences have already been dealt to some of those named on the list. The Comedy Closet released a statement that it would be breaking ties with John Gibson, one of the previous owners, who at least two people named on the page.

“The Comedy Closet stands with survivors and we will do everything in our power to keep our local scene safe,” they posted on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter on June 27.

This local fallout is remarkably similar to the viral cancellation of Chris D’Elia, a Los Angeles-based comedian and actor. Beginning with one wry tweet, timelines surged with dozens of stories from women who say D’Elia pursued them when they were under the age of consent. Since then, the comedian has been dropped by his talent agents, manager and touring agent.

The Me Too movement of 2017 has made the social repercussions of being outed as a rapist heavier. But in the halls of power, sexual assault claims are swept aside as they always were. In their inaction, the state, the justice system and the police have historically let rapists live and walk among us casually. Survivors who report their rape to the police risk facing insensitivity, indifference, and in some cases mockery. And if the report does lead to a trial (only a fraction of them do), the survivor shoulders the burden of not only proving that she isn’t making it up but also that she isn’t responsible for her own rape in the first place. What was she wearing? Was she drinking? Had she tried fighting back?

Asking survivors to only report rape in our society’s sanctioned spaces is asking them to subject themselves to further abuse. It’s unfortunate that an anonymous platform for sexual assault victims might accidentally give voice to people with a separate agenda. But an anonymous, online platform also offers unprecedented safety and support to survivors who want to identify rapists for the good of the community without announcing and reliving their trauma in public.

The Comedy Closet’s swift action has shown that there can be real consequences when we link our voices and offer up names — the names of wrongdoers, in hopes that they will not or cannot do wrong again. If the traditional institutions that regulate our lives won’t protect victims and hold rapists accountable in our community, where the larger epidemic of gendered violence invisibly prevails as it always has, women and survivors and allies who believe them will.

CAROLYN CULBERTSON

Columbia

June 29

Columbia is losing population

Growth is a key indicator of success.

Healthy businesses grow. Healthy children grow. Healthy economies grow, and healthy cities grow.

Unhealthy businesses stagnate. They lose customers and market share, decline and eventually fail. Same with cities, and though the pace is slower, the process is the same.

Construction cranes disappear, private sector investment dries up, and the one telltale sign of decline rears its head: year after year, more people leave than move in.

And it’s happening in Columbia, right now.

Not just one year, not just two years but for three consecutive years in a row the population of the City of Columbia has shrunk. Between 2018 and 2019, Columbia lost 1,096 residents.

If growth were a game, Columbia is losing. And losing big.

These numbers should ring alarm bells across Columbia. They should be acknowledged for what they are by elected officials and plans announced and implemented to address the factors causing it.

And yet the Census numbers have been out for weeks now, and the silence from City Hall and local media is deafening — with one incredible exception.

Quoted in The Post and Courier about population growth in the Charleston area verses population loss in Columbia, City Councilman Howard Duvall blamed the population loss on the closing of the Allen-Benedict Court Housing project. Even though it was a tragedy that led to its closing, no one would expect that those residents all left town.

We simply cannot afford to ignore the powerful message these numbers are sending. We can’t keep calling losses wins and we can’t claim growth that isn’t there. The mayor touts that Columbia has grown by 5,000 Millennials, but the data actually shows they seem to be leaving Columbia when they turn 25 or graduate from college.

Where are these people going year after year? Interestingly, they’re not moving to Florida or even Greenville or Charleston. In fact, the data shows they’re moving to Lexington and Kershaw counties. Why? It doesn’t take much to connect the dots to Richland County’s high taxes; poorly performing schools; lack of safe, affordable housing; and an overall lack of pride as evidenced by the poor upkeep of our roads, medians, sidewalks and public spaces.

We need real action now because our city is at a tipping point. We must find ways to attract new private investment and encourage people to make Columbia their home. An immediate plan of action is not rocket science.

First, we should include reducing commercial and non-owner-occupied property taxes by 25 percent so Columbia can compete for new investment and stop driving renters away with high rents caused by high property taxes. (Incidentally, this would also be the quickest path to create more affordable housing supply by creating a fair playing field for development.)

Second, we should merge Richland School Districts 1 and 2 to reduce redundant administrative bureaucracy, create real performance and financial accountability, and eliminate the need for more new buildings. Our schools are spending more local money per student than almost any other district in the state and we have precious little to show for it.

Third, we should invest more in neighborhood policing so that many of our older neighborhoods with wonderful homes can become safe, affordable housing.

Fourth, we should make the permitting process for new investment timely and predictable, the exact opposite of what businesses experience currently.

And last but not least, make appearance a priority. The city sets the example for all, and if the roads have potholes, the curbs and medians are unkempt with weeds and trash, and the parks are in disrepair, it broadcasts the message that it’s time to get out of here.

Sadly, residents — at least according to the U.S. Census — are listening.

JOE TAYLOR

Columbia

June 29