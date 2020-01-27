I sit here numb and unable to find the right words to express how I feel about Kobe Bryant being dead at 41. I'm leaking confidence and feel as if anything I say won't nearly capture what his impact was on me. The more I think about Bryant and his legacy, the more I realize that talking about his numbers is the last thing I want to do.

Basketball has its baseball moments, when people aren't names anymore, instead replaced with gaudy statistics. Sure, numbers come to mind with Kobe. Like five, as in the NBA championships he worked his ass off for in an astonishing 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers. Or 33,643, as in his career points, surpassed the night before his death by LeBron James — Kobe’s final Tweet was addressed to James:

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

But the number that sticks out the most is 13. The age of his daughter Gianna, who died alongside her father and seven others in a helicopter crash on their way to a youth basketball game at Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy in the Los Angeles area.

His relationship with his daughter proved that the adage, “Like father, like son,” is far too limiting. During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kobe told the host that his daughter’s response to people saying he should have a son to extend his basketball legacy was, “No, I got this!” He had his girl, and she was by all accounts a phenomenal player, with her eyes set on UConn and the WNBA.

And just like that, it's gone. For fans, the hurt is profound, but that obviously doesn’t touch the pain felt by his wife and three surviving daughters. At moments like these, the only thing to do is to reflect on not just ourselves, but the culture that we are a part of.

For instance, our rabid, headline-hungry media culture — the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department complained that TMZ, which broke the news, did so before authorities were able to notify all of the victims' families.

This is the same TMZ that showed footage of Nipsey Hussle being murdered to bring in the clicks. But they claimed it was OK because it had a disclaimer announcing graphic content. That just sits wrong with me.

As does the NBA’s decision to continue with Sunday’s games. League Commissioner Adam Silver has done great with the position, and rarely have I disagreed with his actions, but when cameras are catching players crying their eyes out as they’re forced to play, I believe that makes it enough of an extraordinary case to reschedule a few contests.

If you’re among those saying that this is the worst tragedy ever to hit the NBA, I’m right there with you.

As such, I want this to be another opportunity for us to re-evaluate fan culture. This is not the moment for pundits to harp on whether LeBron will ever be as clutch as Kobe, or if Bryant was better than Michael Jordan. #GOAT debates are fun, but the wake of Sunday’s tragedy is not the time to have them.

At this moment, I don't care and doubt I will again. I just want to bask in the memory of seeing Kobe score 60 in his final game versus Utah, when everybody knew damn well that he wasn't going to pass the ball. It was our generation's version of seeing Willie Mays or Ted Williams at bat.

It seemed like Bryant was genuinely in a good place, and it wasn't easy getting there.

There was the 2003 rape case where criminal chargers were dropped, but a civil settlement was reached out of court and a public apology was issued.

There was also the persistent bickering with former teammate Shaquille O'Neal, with whom Kobe won three consecutive championships. I'm so happy those two seemed to put all that behind them with a one-on-one conversation for ABC in 2018.

Almost four years into his retirement, his second act was poised to become just as bright as his first.

In 2017, he added an Oscar (for the animated short Dear Basketball) to his list of accolades, and he planned to work behind the scenes in film and even podcasting with The Punies, a series dedicated to kids who are into sports.

In the modern NBA, load management is a popular idea, with players sitting out games even if they aren't injured to sustain efficiency throughout the long season. But we all know damn well Kobe Bryant never did any load management. He was like the Daniel Day-Lewis of the league, playing the same game as everybody around him, but approaching it from a whole other level.

Today, I find myself looking back on the death of Prince. After dealing with the immediate shock, I found some solace in knowing that his final moments were in a recording studio. I feel similar knowing Kobe was on the way to a basketball game with his daughter.

It proves what we already knew: He was a baller ‘til the end.