Further Consideration: Trump’s latest gaffe enforces lack of patriotism, empathy

Earlier this summer I had an abruptly terminated social media conversation with an attorney “friend.” She somehow thought she could guide me toward the political right by identifying my appreciation of a specific element of our government as an example of my nascent patriotism.

When I explained to her what a complex and personal sensation something like patriotism is — that there is more to it than wearing a MAGA hat or sticking an American flag on the back of your boat before you let your child drive it around Lake Murray — she promptly blocked and unfriended me.

I was sad to see her go, but I know why she left.

It’s often when we encounter issues that pit abstract thoughts against their concrete counterparts that we hit a barrier in understanding, unable to understand the way another person feels or sees the world. While one person might profess a willingness to die for the American flag, for example, another person might be willing to die for the right to burn it, championing the First Amendment right to free speech that the flag symbolizes and the Supreme Court continues to uphold.

Both can rightly claim patriotism as the source of their fidelity. But while the second person may celebrate the intangible freedom of symbolic constructs, the first patriot may be appalled by the second patriot’s concrete exercise of that right.

Whether it’s Cocky or the cross, we all use symbols as touchstones to help us get through life and, given our heightened awareness of politics these days, perceptions of patriotism seem to provide a litmus test for how well we rate as Americans. Particularly when we’re assessing candidates for public office.

As the long Labor Day weekend approached last week, one of the vilest stories of many vile stories in the news cycle was the revelation that Donald Trump is not, in fact, the patriot he and his followers claim him to be. This is not a surprise to anyone who has been paying attention, but one can only hope that veterans and anyone who loves a veteran are taking notice.

Without going into too many gory details, the 163-year-old magazine The Atlantic published a story reporting that four anonymous sources gave the writer, editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg, details of Donald Trump’s verbal trashing of dead American soldiers in June 2018 when he was supposed to be visiting their graves near France’s Marne River.

Essentially, Trump referred to the 1,800 Marines who died at the Battle of Belleau Wood, fighting Germans under the command of General Omar Bundy, as “suckers,” stating in another conversation, “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.” While Trump has vehemently denied these assertions, other news outlets, including CNN and Fox News, have confirmed the story.

Like a lot of people, when I first read the report on Sept. 3, my initial responses were shock and disgust, then embarrassment that we would have to witness this president, once again, exhibit a complete lack of patriotism on the world stage. Nationalism we’ve had plenty of, but patriotism is more nuanced.

But then I remembered my conversation about patriotism from earlier this year. The problem may not be that Trump doesn’t feel patriotism, but that his brain cannot grasp it.

According to Jean Piaget’s cognitive development theory, formal operational thinking, which is the foundation of abstract thought, gets underway with most people around the age of 12, allowing for the ability to soak up the perceptions supplied to us by our senses and make connections with the outside world.

I don’t think Trump is capable of abstract thought, relying instead on the concrete thinking that keeps him connected to first-person experiences and objects that can be directly observed.

This offers a possible explanation of not only his often-strange behavior but also his complete inability to exercise empathy.

Has Trump ever been capable of thinking beyond transactional exchanges? Piaget taught us that not everyone reaches the formal operational stage of cognitive development that enables abstract thought. And, of course, others do reach this important stage, but the ability becomes compromised by intellectual impairments such as traumatic brain injury or dementia.

In any case, we have a commander-in-chief who is authorized by the Constitution (Article II, Section 2) to direct the activities of our military forces and employ them in the manner he deems best.

To think that he exercises this responsibility without the aid of empathy or patriotism should, at a minimum, give everyone pause.