Further Consideration: Trapped in America? Visit a national park

“We’re trapped!”

That was the message one of my sons-in-law posted on our family Facebook thread when the world closed its doors to American tourists this summer.

As a fortunate frequent traveler and someone who has had enough of her share of South Carolina summers to know that the best place to be when the tar starts to bubble is anywhere but home, my husband and I traditionally try to head north during this time of year. Previous summer trips have typically taken us to places where we’re encouraged to dress in layers and the occasional jacket is recommended.

But COVID-19 managed to pull the welcome mat right out from under us this summer and our country’s failure to respond appropriately to the global pandemic caused by this virus seems to have soured our neighbors on U.S. citizens as they speculate on what kind of guests we might make.

Three million cases of coronavirus and counting just don’t look good on a national profile.

It feels strange to not be welcomed to spend our American dollars in countries that deem Americans too germy and irresponsible to cross their borders. I feel judged, but rightfully so.

So when the walls to our house started closing in on us and the hellish heat began to prohibit the kind of outdoor activities that beg for IV fluids to survive, we gassed up the Subaru and headed west for a few weeks to check some items off our bucket lists and visit a few of the destinations our European travel buddies come to the U.S. to see.

It was easier to take a corona-times road trip than we expected. We committed ourselves primarily to picnicking, purchasing lots of supplies before we even left home to avoid running in and out of shops along the way and, for the most part, sleeping in the kind of family-owned, mid-century motels where you park your car right in front of your room.

We had to forego the galleries, museums, restaurants and bars that usually take up a lot of our time and money, but the savings made the trip easier to justify given an uncertain future. We kept masks and hand sanitizer at the ready, re-cleaned our already spotless motel rooms before we moved in just for the sake of fanaticism, and focused on sights that could be seen from the car window or lightly populated roadside stops.

It was one of the best trips of our lives.

In 18 days, we traveled 6,000 miles through 11 states, and visited five national parks. But it was the national parks that made the memories we’ll keep forever. In a smart move, my husband’s Audible selection for the trip was the companion book to the 2009 Emmy-winning Ken Burns and Dayton Duncan documentary series, The National Parks: America’s Best Idea.

Never has a project been so aptly named.

While any patriotism I possess these days tends to reflect more on what America has the capacity to be than what America is, visiting these national parks and learning their stories brought a sentimental lump back to my throat.

Granted, manifest destiny informs everything about the American West and the kind of imperialism employed to move Native Americans off their ancestral lands cannot be excused. Good work is finally being done toward restitution for occupying and annexing (read: stealing) the homes of this country’s original inhabitants, but far more is called for.

We live with the reality that white Americans will never be able to make amends for the crimes our ancestors committed, and we are finally recognizing how entangled we are in a flawed legacy of entitlement and audacity.

But in accepting the imperfect parts of our shared history we should also acknowledge the parts that were done with best intentions, and the National Parks System is one of those. Not only are the parks beautiful, pristine and serene, they reflect the seeds of the egalitarian ideals that the country was founded, if not enacted, upon. The history of the creation of the National Parks System is the history of a handful of idealistic individuals typically working independently and often devoting their entire lives to preserving pieces of land where we go to practice honor rather than exploitation.

There are worse places to be trapped than a country with 62 national parks made up of almost 85 million acres. Congaree National Park preserves the largest area of old growth hardwood bottomland forest left in the U.S., and it is less than 20 miles from Columbia, inviting all of us to tread its boardwalk under the trees.

Welcome home.

Cindi Boiter is a writer, editor and arts advocate. She is the founding editor of Jasper magazine and the Fall Lines literary journal and the executive director of The Jasper Project.