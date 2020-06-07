Further Consideration: There's a better way to be white

There has been a lot of wringing of hands and awkward statements of support from white people lately as we watch young people of all colors take to the streets to have to — oh my god, once again —protest systemic racism in our country. An honest and authentic reaction, these demonstrations come after the murder on May 25 of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and before that, the modern-day lynching of Ahmaud Arbery, and too many more needless deaths before that.

So many of us have been here before, either watching or in the streets ourselves. And for those of us of all colors of a certain age, it is hard to believe that we might actually die without seeing a resolution to this great disgrace that has plagued our country since 1619 when the White Lion privateer ship first stole 20 African human beings from a Portuguese slave ship and took them ashore in Virginia to sell as property.

Humans of color continued to be traded as property, legally and illegally, until just 160 years ago. And as startling as it always feels to read these words, like a sickening plot twist in a dystopian novel, this is a reality America’s collected families have shared all our lives.

But this is not about white people, even well-intentioned white people who would if they could snap their fingers and make racial equality a reality. And it certainly is not about white people and their crocodile tears cried only when their favorite restaurant in the Vista is in harm’s way.

As white people, we need to sit down and be quiet unless we can see actual results from our words and actions. I’m not saying our hearts aren’t in the right place but I am saying that our tears are a distraction from the message and any energy spent sympathizing with the white Karen weeping in the corner is better spent calling out our leaders and demanding change. Because it is going to take a lot more than snapping our fingers to fix this f#!ked up country that has been better to white people because of the color of our skin than any of us can comprehend.

It is past time for white people to realize how much harder our lives would be if not for our complexions.

And it is way past time that we learn the arbitrary nature of this fact given that race has never been anything more than a social construct without scientific justification. The ancient Greeks had no word for race, though they did have slavery and slaves were only occasionally black.

Race is an idea, a notion. It is a myth-filled tool invented by white Europeans and used to validate their dominion over the people over whom they triumphed and it is perpetuated today by white people in power who do not want to lose the upper hand.

Look it up.

That said, as a social construct race is even more powerful than other constructs, like beauty or social favor. And the concept of race has well served the economic powers that be as they have stamped labels on our heads and used those labels to separate us into oppressed and easily manipulated groups.

STAMP, you’re black; STAMP, you’re a woman; STAMP, you’re an immigrant – now get where you belong and stay there!

Shame, of course, on powerful people who reduce us to arbitrary categories that they design. Shame on our white ancestors who let slavery happen in the first place, but more shame still on every generation since that did not take responsibility for such an obscene transgression and work harder to make things right.

You and I may not have physically been there when people of color were first oppressed, but our roots were, and everything that white people harvest from the seeds planted then is bathed in the blood of innocent black people who wanted nothing more than to breathe freely.

Talk about property — if we cannot take responsibility for the origins of our own, then we have no right to claim it.

Truth hurts.

In so many ways our methods of living with this legacy are a generational thing.

Families create the first culture children know, identifying, naming and adjudicating the value of the components of the world into which a child is born. My parents were born to people, people I loved, for whom racism, like misogyny, was part of the air they breathed. It poisoned their lungs with a hatred that allowed them to cope with the lives they led by believing there was someone who deserved to be beneath them. Someone they were better than in a culture that taught them, and sadly continues to teach us, that being better than someone is a life goal.

My own parents, parents I loved, were at least aware enough to claim that they were not racists. Though they were. Hypocrisy is pervasive in the life of the white Southern Capitalist Christian. There is no escaping ideology. And if you want to argue with that let me introduce you to a man called Jesus who had a few words to say about all God’s children and the likelihood of getting a camel through a needle’s eye.

For me, I claim many -ists in how I approach the world. Feminist and environmentalist, for example. But the one -ist I thought I was clear of was racist. It wasn’t until I heard puppets sing in the Broadway musical Avenue Q that I accepted that “Everyone’s a little bit racist …” and I found myself feeling uncomfortable, but also enlightened. I am not proud of this realization, but I am liberated by it. It represents a step forward in embracing one of the most important practices white people can learn—how to be an antiracist. Shout out for the power of art, right?

To be antiracist white people must consciously acknowledge and understand our own implicit and blind spot biases and privileges; we must share our interpersonal and institutional problems and actively work toward solutions; practice humility and seek clarity as we learn; and we must call out structural racism where we see it, identify alternatives and not accept compromises for equality.

These actions are far more powerful than hand-wringing and attention-hogging on social media.

My children are grown now and they are better human beings because of when they were born and because their parents witnessed the way that at the same time racism can steal the lives and liberties of our sisters and brothers of color, it can also rot a white person’s soul and offset any good we try to put into the world.

Our children are teaching us to be antiracist, and that is good. We still have much to learn.