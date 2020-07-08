Further Consideration: On the power of people not on Free Times’ 2020 Power List

Power is an odd and endlessly definable construct.

Two weeks ago, Free Times published its annual Power Issue, in which the 50 ostensibly most powerful people in the city are lauded for, good or bad, their capacity to make the world that is South Carolina’s Midlands go round.

(Full disclosure: I found myself on this list once in 2014, then among the Next 50 bridesmaids for the next five years, and finally fell off the page in 2020. I’m not bitter.)

In examining the Top 50 power people, it’s hard to argue with the majority of selections, especially when the most powerful person listed, Rep. Jim Clyburn, is also one of the most powerful people in the country and arguably deserves his own Kool Max unitard and matching cape.

Number two on the list, and I do enjoy the irony of writing these words referencing S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster, is one of the best examples of wasted power one could ask for. In his anemic response to COVID-19, McMaster squandered his potential to save the health and lives of thousands of South Carolinians and Typhoid Tourists by his unwillingness to sacrifice the unencumbered sale of the highly coveted Gay Dolphin back scratcher.

The 2020 Power List contains the stories of many outstanding human beings who make our home, and in some cases, the country, a better place. I brag about Richland Library’s Melanie Huggins when I am in other countries, and I am proud to read names like Steve Benjamin, Dawn Staley, Todd Rutherford, Seth Rose and Bobby Donaldson among the Soda Citizens most deserving of praise.

But given the reality that power can be used for both good and evil, for the multitudes, or for the few, muscle and manipulation should not be mistaken for authority.

For every Phill Blair we find guiding our city — a person who puts as many gratis hours into creating the culture he wants to share with his neighbors as he does into running his own small businesses in The Whig and WECO Bottle and Biergarten — we find many more highly compensated individuals who are really just doing the jobs they are paid well to do. Some of the names listed in both the first and second 50 suffer from the confusion of competence with ambition for domination. And others have merely succeeded in helping to create a narrative in which they and their businesses are indispensable to the very narrative they have created.

Now that’s power.

Of course, money is power as evidenced by the pay stubs of, forgive me if I’m mistaken, all 100 inclusions on the list.

It is arguable, though, that there are other kinds of power that make a greater impact on humanity than the creation of another PR campaign, and, oddly enough, most of the people handing out these powers, usually in the form of food, shelter and peace of mind, do so by making pennies squeal and sometimes breaking their own backs and banks in the process. And for the most part, they do so in the shadows.

I first became aware of Mutual Aid Midlands when COVID-19 tightened its grip on the city and my friend and hero author Carla Damron opened her arms and heart as a conduit for helping folks in need. Carla sings the praises of people like Debbie Billings, whose name comes up often when you’re asking around about folks using the power of their hearts and heads to make our home a more livable and equitable place.

Sonya Jones started the project duplicating what’s been working in the mountains of North Carolina. Chloe Rodriguez Ramos and Karen Murphy offer organizational skills and manufacture masks. Omme-Salma Rahemtulla takes food and supplies all over the Midlands.

Dylan Gunnels and Omari Fox can look at the results of their labors directly in the human eye and see that power used efficiently and with sensitivity can be both life-giving and formidable.

Giving voice is powerful, and Brett Bursey and Becci Robbins at the SC Progressive Network work diligently to preserve this privilege, as do others in whatever outlets they can commandeer, including Claflin professor Robert Greene, Bingo Gunter, and the team at the University of South Carolina’s College of Social Work, including Melissa Reitmeier, Kirk Foster and Terry Wolfer.

Making community is powerful, and Curiosity Coffee Bar’s Greg Slattery and Sandra Moscato stepped up to make their North Main coffeehouse a touchstone from the earliest days of sheltering in, providing supplies and facilitating care.

And is there anything more powerful than comforting the little children? If you ask humanitarian storyteller Darion McCloud, there is not, and he gives himself to this mission selflessly via the NiA Company and more.

It’s a slippery slope when we only recognize the power of the paycheck and the economic validation that a capitalist culture promotes. Here’s to the power to give sustenance, shelter, comfort and voice—the absolute essentials we need to survive.

(Thanks to Candace Morgan, Ashleigh Lancaster, Meeghan Kane and Carla Damron for their help with this column.)