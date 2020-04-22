Further Consideration: A country is more than economics

We keep hearing predictions every afternoon as Donald Trump spins the magic wheel in his head that will tell him when we are going to “reopen” the country.

And I ask myself, “Were we ever really closed?’

Sure, the shops and service-providers oddly identified as non-essential have been erratically opened and closed by proclamation of our cartoon character governor — and y’all know exactly which character he would be — but while art supply and music stores were ostensibly shuttered, for example, I’d have had no problem purchasing a weapon to pursue the beaver, raccoons and possums that are legal to hunt this time of year.

Yes, I acquire the things I need and much of what I want (two very different constructs) a little differently than I did pre-coronavirus. But given the advances and vicissitudes of commerce lately, the way most of us shop is fluid. When a person can purchase both peanut butter and a wedding dress at 4 a.m. in their pajamas, it’s hard to make sweeping statements about the average consumer.

Yes, the privileged among us (those who worry when the grocery stores are open and not how we’ll pay for our food once we get there) are working from home, juggling deadlines and video-meetings with walking our dogs and watering our gardens. As a writer, editor and former adjunct instructor, a home office has always been a part of my life. When I was raising kids, that sacred space was where my mom hat was hung, handy enough to grab on the way out the door for skinned knees and new discoveries in the dirt outside. Many of my friends have settled into similar routines custom-created for their own needs, and they’re appreciating the savings they’re realizing on dry cleaning and parking.

Yes, our young people are home from school and college, challenging their parents’ last nerves as we realize en masse how poorly we’ve paid our educators for years.

Yes, I have missed having masters at their craft cook for me. But I have not gone hungry, and I own that, again, I am speaking from a place of privilege that has never really known hunger, though as a child I remember heartlessly complaining when all my parents could serve our family was biscuits and gravy.

What I have probably missed most of all is the serendipity of running into people I know and love at various coffee shops and gathering places around town. These places you can close, but you can’t close the hearts sending messages of resilience from one network to another until they arrive in our homes.

But a country is so much more than an economy captured within arbitrary borders.

You can’t close culture.

I still get my poetry from Ed Madden and Al Black, though I read it in thoughtful morning messages or hear it online.

Instead of bellying up to a bar at a concert, I pour myself a glass of wine, carefully collected from the coolers of Phill Blair at WECO, Doug Aylard at Vino Garage, or Laurel Jefferies at Gervais & Vine, and tune in to hear Bentz Kirby or Daniel Machado stage personal private performances.

Though I don’t live in the city limits, most of my friends do and have found ways around the absence of cash registers, middle persons and locked doors to share their art with their community.

My friend Jeannie told me that, in her neighborhood, Kirkland Smith and others organized a neighborhood art crawl with new creations displayed on spring lawns.

Andy White asked us via social media to name something interesting for him to draw and, if he drew it and you liked it, he’d mail it to you for 30 bucks.

Trustus Theatre has been streaming free Friday night throwbacks and will send Terrance Henderson’s Black Man...Complex to screens in our homes on April 24.

My own nonprofit, The Jasper Project, is putting together a print-on-demand book documenting how visual and literary artists are responding to the pandemic.

And in this time when we miss each other and we’re worried about our friends, families and futures, not to mention nursing a new variety of cognitive dissonance and survivors’ guilt resultant from feeling thankful for our own health as thousands around us are sick and dying, Lord knows we must have soothing words and heartfelt tunes, and we must hold our hands into the magic of the air and feel the thrill of human connection.

You absolutely cannot close culture. And if culture isn’t closed, how can you possibly close a country?

Cindi Boiter is a writer, editor and arts advocate. She is the founding editor of Jasper magazine and the Fall Lines literary journal and the executive director of The Jasper Project.