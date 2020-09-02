Further Consideration: 2020 is our chance to change a broken electoral system

There’s not a lot in the world you can confidently hang your hat on these days without fear of being taken for a fool.

So many axiomatic assumptions about safety and protection, confidence that a hero will step in before the situation gets too out of hand, the erroneous belief that factory-installed security mechanisms will kick in and right this sinking ship — all these dreamy notions of a fairytale and uniquely American reality have gone the way of the dodo. And not just because we have a flock of dodos in the White House.

Misrepresentation and outright lies are so de rigueur today that we have every right to worry that if the situation is this bad what are they not telling us?

And now it’s time for a general election and way too many people feel that, if they vote at all, they will be voting for the lesser of two evils. Some people believe the system to be so far in the sh#!ter that it doesn’t even deserve the dignity of their vote.

If you don’t understand why people feel this way, then you don’t understand the fractal-like explosion of diverse political positions and the crucial need for fresh and innovative policy development that our contemporary culture both requires and demands.

To start with, any belief in the election system we have in place right now requires an acceptance of the winner-take-all philosophy, which was clearly more acceptable to the white patriarchal leaders who agreed to it 200 years ago than it is to the 2020 electorate seeking representation today.

The electoral college sustains not only the winner-take-all strategy but it has allowed five presidents to take office without receiving the majority of the popular vote, most recently George W. Bush and his weapons of mass destruction in 2000, and the disaster that is Donald J. Trump in 2016.

The electoral college also maintains our arcane two-party system despite the fact that a Gallup poll conducted in May found that while 31 percent of Americans identify as Democrats and 25 percent identify as Republican, a whopping 40 percent of the country identified their political position as independent.

The Sixth Political Party System, the current configuration of electoral coalitions, has persisted longer than any that came before, becoming more obsolete and less responsive to the American electorate than any other system of election in our country’s history.

No wonder so many Americans feel disenfranchised. It’s because they are.

As a headstrong, Yellow Dog Democrat, this information gives me pause.

A child of the South Carolina mill villages, I love the stories of my grandparents who proudly hung pictures of their saviors, FDR and Jesus, side by side on their kitchen walls. Voting was a sacred ritual to them as they supported the presidents who they firmly believed supported them right back. They saw voting as more than a right — it was a duty, a reciprocal obligation.

While I believe my party’s candidate to be a good and honest man with a history of service and experience that commands honor and respect, and I despise the ignorance of people so lazy they would rather adhere to a conspiracy theory than easily research or apply critical thought to the laid-bare history of any public figure on the internet, Joe Biden was not my first choice as the Democratic candidate. In fact, with a handful of reservations, I could have happily supported Bernie Sanders had he demonstrated greater success at establishing alliances throughout his almost 30 year-long political career. Or Elizabeth Warren. Or Cory Booker.

As a white, cis-gendered woman, I have not known the feeling of disenfranchisement that many of my friends and neighbors have, but I understand and respect it, and I know it is wrong.

But while it pains me to recognize the obsolescence and negligence of the system we have, I believe we have only one more chance to change this broken system to one that hears all the diverse and deserving voices that make up our electorate, and that is by voting for Biden/Harris, whether you see them as the lesser of two evils or not.

Allowing Donald Trump to stay in the White House will surely signal the end of the electoral college and the two-party system, because the winner who takes all will be Trump, and there will be nothing left to take when his reign is over.