From the Editor: Weird week for a new Free Times

Free Times didn’t plan on redesigning our print edition and reorganizing some of our main features at a time when there’s so much fear and confusion in the air.
I know it’s unsettling to witness the continuous swirl of updates concerning the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, and the daunting litany of watershed event cancellations — be they national, like the sudden suspension of major professional sports and the NCAA saying goodbye to its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments for 2020; or local, like the 38th annual St. Pat’s in Five Points abandoning its March 21 date, and Saturday’s weekly Soda City Market on Main Street packing it up until further notice.
And I get that a change in the look, and the size, of your reliable weekly guide to goings-on in the Columbia area might not help with these disruptions to your sense of normalcy.
But the important things about Free Times aren’t changing. The print edition will still come out every Wednesday, it will still be free, and it will still be packed with stories exploring Midlands-centric politics and government, business and development, arts and entertainment, and food and drink.
Yes, the paper will still have a crossword puzzle and a Sudoku. And yes, it will still have a Rant and Rave section for you to share your anonymous thoughts about Columbia and the world at large.
We’re just reshaping our vehicle for giving you those things — in ways that we think will make it a better and more useful read for Soda Citizens.
The most obvious change is that the paper you hold in your hand this week is a different shape. You’ll find it folded in the rack, and upon opening it up, will notice that it’s about the same width, but a few inches taller. We plan to use this extra space to make our text a little less dense and our design more engaging and easier to navigate.
When we hit a certain page count in this new size, the paper will come to you in two sections. In that second section, which you’ll find inserted into the middle of the paper, you’ll find our arts, music and food coverage, now grouped together as Diversions.
And it’s in these pages that you’ll find the biggest changes.
Because our experience and research has shown us that most people don’t put live music events and other cultural happenings in separate silos when weighing their options, we’ve consolidated our previous curated calendars, 8 Days a Week and Sound Bites, into the new To-Do List. Here you’ll find picks and commentary on the things we think you should, well, do — be it a ballet or a street festival, an art exhibit or a punk show.
Our longer arts and music features will follow the same logic, organized not by some arbitrary hierarchy of medium or style, but by how interesting and noteworthy each story is. One week the lead item could be a pop concert at Colonial Life Arena, the next it could be a play at Trustus Theatre.
And the Where It’s At club calendar is now After Dark, providing the same nightlife listings, but organized with greater specificity to make it easier for you to plan out your night.
Beyond these Diversions, you’ll find some other tweaks — such as What You Missed, leading off our news section with quick, pithy and (when appropriate) fun summations of stories from the past week.
We’ve also rethought our opinion space. Longtime Free Times columnist Kevin Fisher will continue to write CityWatch, focused largely on local and state government. But he won’t be alone. The occasional Fight the Power columns contributed by local rapper, writer and podcaster Preach Jacobs will become a regular staple, and Cindi Boiter, executive director of The Jasper Project, which sponsors a variety of different arts events in the area, and the editor-in-chief of the organization’s namesake magazine, will offer her own wide-ranging insights in the new Further Consideration column.
This new rotation will provide a greater variety of perspectives on issues affecting our community. And in that same spirit, we will set aside our regular column space once each month as a dedicated outlet for letters to the editor, allowing readers greater latitude to contribute their own thoughts and opinions.
To free up room to keep our news sections packed with updates about all that’s happening in Columbia and its surrounding communities, we bid goodbye to two back-of-the-book fixtures — News of the Weird, a syndicated column collecting quirky national and international stories readily available via other sources, and the Free Times Crime Blotter, which had seen its attempts to wring humor from police reports become increasingly problematic (despite the valiant efforts of Preach Jacobs and illustrator Jason Crosby).
Given the weird COVID-19 times we’re living in, this week’s issue looks a little different than we intended when rolling out our new layout — our culture features were thinned by the continuing cancellation of local events, and the To-Do List is replaced by a tally of happenings that are no longer happening.
But we hope you keep coming back as we keep working to make Free Times an even better companion for those living in the Columbia area.