From the Editor: Let's talk about journalism — but not at the expense of the real stories

On May 31, during demonstrations in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, one of the offices operated by the local alternative newspaper INDY Week was all but destroyed.

Looters stole a computer and lit furniture on fire, which triggered the sprinklers, and over the course of a few hours, the deluge ruined pretty much everything in the space.

“Like a lot of [downtown Raleigh] businesses, we are picking up the pieces this morning,” Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Billman wrote in a series of tweets the next morning, featuring pictures of the office’s smashed windows and asking those willing and able to sign up for the paper’s already existent INDY Press Club, an incentivized support program. “And like the community we serve, our small, independent news organization was already facing an unprecedented economic crisis.”

Peppered into the reactions was a sentiment I didn’t expect.

“I appreciate the work you all do so much,” Chris (@StarWarsHollow) replied, “but having a pinned tweet asking for money for windows right now is pretty awful. You know your windows and finances aren’t the most important thing you can talk about right now.”

It’s one of many recent instances that has left me pondering a question, one with no exact answers that’s impacted by constantly evolving factors: How much should journalists include themselves in the situations they cover?

It’s a conundrum that’s particularly difficult to answer right now, as we continue to cover not just the nationwide protest movement against systemic racism and police brutality following the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota, but the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, two enormous, all-encompassing stories that are extremely difficult to tackle without dwelling on personal impacts.

Last week, while on assignment, I was exposed to someone who shortly thereafter tested positive for COVID-19. As I sat at home over the weekend when South Carolina pushed past the 500 mark in daily new cases for the first time, the existential threat was suddenly far more real. I found out my coronavirus test was negative on Sunday, but it still changed the way I see the pandemic.

Of course, journalists have to cover stories while managing biases all the time. But we’re not always covering things with such obvious and inescapable personal stakes.

Take the many documented instances across the last two weeks of police suppressing and targeting journalists covering protests. Omar Jimenez and his CNN crew getting detained on live TV in Minneapolis is the most publicized example — and one that helped make this a talking point outside the news industry — but there are many more examples, some far more gruesome, such as a freelance photographer, again in Minneapolis, who had one eye permanently blinded by a rubber bullet.

Per data released last week by The Guardian (with help from Bellingcat), 148 arrests or attacks on journalists occurred in the U.S. between May 26 and June 2. But the British paper also throws a little water on our blaze of indignation.

“Reporters in Minneapolis, Louisville or the dozens of other places that witnessed protests and riots in the days after the alleged murder of George Floyd were not killed or prosecuted, as they increasingly are elsewhere in the world,” Michael Safi, Caelainn Barr, Niamh McIntyre, Pamela Duncan and Sam Cutler write in “‘I’m getting shot’: attacks on journalists surge in US protests,” published on June 5. “But they were blinded, beaten, maced and arrested by police in numbers never before documented in the US.”

We are not the big story here. Many more protestors are getting the same or worse.

And I, like the majority of journalists, need to check my privilege when I get up in arms about how my colleagues are treated — per 2018 statistics from the Columbia Journalism Review, ethnic minorities make up just 17 percent of newsroom staff at print and online publications.

Fighting for freedom of the press is important, but so is wielding that power to tell the stories that need to be told. A journalist’s perspective is important — and it would be unwise and unconstructive to pretend that it doesn’t impact what they write or produce — but it’s more vital that we share other perspectives.

It’s as tempting as it’s ever been, but the stakes are too high for us to get wrapped up in ourselves.