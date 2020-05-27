From the Editor: Free Times offers opportunity to recognize high school graduates

High school graduation is great — even when it isn’t.
At my own ceremony at Dorman High School in the Upstate, there was an unusual hubbub after we tossed our caps. My best friend tried to leap from row to row to get to the front. He ended up tripping on his robe, falling through two rows of seats, and taking a chair back to the crotch. When the principal came to check on him, he promptly vomited, receiving a golf cart ride from the football field back to the parking lot.
Our crew didn’t go out partying after — wasn’t our scene anyway — and instead took a trip through the Krispy Kreme drive-through. It was a great night.
It saddens me that this year’s Columbia-area graduates will be deprived of their own awesome-even-when-they’re-messy memories. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person ceremonies at local high schools are on hold.
And while it won’t bring back the erased high-jinks, Free Times would like to help recognize the students who won’t receive the typical pageantry.
At free-times.com/graduation, you can submit a photo and message on behalf of your Richland or Lexington County high school graduate.
We ask that you only upload individual photos, and no group photos will be accepted. Submissions will be accepted until July 3, and the online recognition is free. Parents also have the option to run a mention in Free Times‘ last print issue for the month of June. Rates for these inclusions in our graduation spread can be found when you enter your mention.
We know the opportunity for students to see themselves on our website and in our paper won’t bring back the high of a proper graduation day. But every high school graduate deserves to feel recognized. We hope this helps.