From the Editor: Columbia needs The State — Free Times does, too

No, the news didn’t make me happy.
I take no satisfaction in learning that McClatchy Co. — the nation’s second largest newspaper conglomerate, which owns such notable Carolina papers as the Raleigh News & Observer, The Charlotte Observer and, closer to home, Columbia’s The State — declared bankruptcy Thursday morning.
A McClatchy story written by Kevin G. Hall, and picked up by The State, notes that the move “will end family control of America’s second largest local news company and hand it to creditors who have expressed support for independent journalism.”
“The Chapter 11 filing will allow McClatchy to restructure its debts and, it hopes, shed much of its pension obligations,” Hall reports. “Under a plan outlined in its filing to a federal bankruptcy court, about 60 percent of its debt would be eliminated as the news organization tries to reposition for a digital future.”
We at Free Times have been through our own times of uncertainty about the future, and it should go without saying that the possibility — whether delayed or immediate — of losing your newspaper job, staring down an industry that is, in the rosiest of terms, in a state of extreme flux, is not a fun prospect.
It’s also unclear what will happen with the pensions that McClatchy still owes.
“McClatchy’s restructuring proposal, submitted to the court,” the article notes, "would see the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation take over administration of the qualified pension plan.”
In other words, the company will need federal help to meet those obligations.
But if the plight of the modern journalist doesn’t mean much to you, perhaps you’ll be shook by the impact this could have on the local news landscape.
“The likely new owners, if the court accepts the plan, would be led by hedge fund Chatham Asset Management LLC,” the story continues. “They would operate McClatchy as a privately held company. More than 7 million shares of both publicly available and protected family-owned stock would be canceled.”
Hedge funds and newspapers have proven to be a problematic marriage. Gannett — the largest newspaper publisher in the country, with USA Today as its nationwide flagship — staved off a takeover by Digital First Media in 2019, with Forbes detailing the hedge fund’s tactics thusly:
“[Its] playbook calls for instituting drastic cost reduction and layoffs in hopes of goosing profits in the short term. Local coverage suffers; investigative ambition withers. As experienced journalists head for the exits, readers and other citizens lose a check against government and corporate misdeeds.”
Chatham, whose most high-profile media holding is the National Enquirer, also has a less-than-sterling reputation.
“Over the years questions have swirled around Chatham,” Fortune reports in a 2019 article titled ”National Enquirer Owner Chatham Asset Management Plays Starring Role in Tabloid-Worthy Stories.” “Traders have privately criticized what they see as lofty valuations of illiquid securities. At least one executive ... has accused the New Jersey firm of market manipulation. Federal regulators have been asking questions, too.”
That story does note that “Chatham hasn’t been accused of wrongdoing by authorities.”
Yes, The State is Free Times’ chief competitor in the Columbia market. But that doesn’t mean I want them to go away.
It's better for this area that we love if there are multiple journalists and outlets reporting on the activities of Columbia City Council, Richland County Council, and the various other governing bodies that shape life in the Midlands.
It’s better for our citizens when there are multiple sources providing information on local development projects such as the BullStreet District, and on hot-button issues such as the ongoing battles between Five Points bars, nearby neighbors and the University of South Carolina.
It enriches our local culture when you can read more than one take on the works of local artists and musicians.
And, frankly, it makes this snarky alt-weekly thing less fun when there are fewer straight-laced daily folks around providing the contrast.
Like the Joker says to Batman in The Dark Knight: “I don't wanna kill you. What would I do without you?”
I don’t want The State to disappear or diminish. I want to keep doing our dance — trying to beat each other to stories, pushing each other each day to be better with our coverage — forever.