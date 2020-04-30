Fight the Power: Weary of conspiracy theories

The other day, I posted an article on rapper and friend J-Live’s Facebook feed. The article, “Killer Mike Won't Reopen His Barbershops Despite Georgia Governor Allowing It,” was met with mostly positive responses — because, you know, it's the right thing to do.

But then someone with the handle Mizter Brooks (who appears to be a rapper) responded, “must be nice to be rich and stupid.” That began the rabbit hole.

When asked to elaborate, he went on to say, “if ur still scared of going outside and getting businesses back open....Ur the problem, and anyone that DONT. WANT to open their own business is stupid,” followed by, “because he's part of the system now, he will do what he's told.”

After searching his page, I saw many conspiracy theory posts, including how he thinks Scarface (Top 3 rapper of all time in my book) is pretending to have contracted COVID-19. Scarface is currently reportedly on dialysis because of kidney failure related to the virus, and he even told Billboard that he was “inches away from death.”

With all of this credible information, I began to wonder about the heightened conspiracy theories that have gained momentum in the past few years and how many of them are, sadly, racially and politically motivated.

I have to say before I go on that Mizter Brooks is a white guy. I bring this up because black people in America have a healthy skepticism when it comes to the government. The first thing that comes to mind in this regard is hearing about the Tuskegee Experiment. From 1932 to 1972, the U.S. Public Health Service conducted the study on the effects of untreated syphilis. Even when penicillin became standard treatment, they refused to give in to the men and just let them go on as human test rats.

Growing up black, we've all had our moments with the government. But I saw it jump in other segments of the population when President Barack Obama was elected — everything from the Birther movement to rumors of Michelle Obama not being a woman (and actually being a shapeshifted lizard). As a black man, I took all of this rhetoric as a thin veil covering the racism that's beneath it, preserving its wretched freshness like shrink wrap.

For a more lighthearted proof, go back and watch the 2016 edition of the Saturday Night Live sketch “Black Jeopardy” that features a MAGA-hatted Tom Hanks. He and the black contestants bond over their mutual contempt for the government, but it all goes to hell when the Final Jeopardy category is revealed to be “Lives That Matter.”

But things escalated when incidents like Sandy Hook stoked speculation by people like Alex Jones, who claimed through his InfoWars platform that the murdered kids were “child actors” and that it never even happened. Closer to home, some people threw around a theory that Dylann Roof was an actor and that the massacre at Emanuel AME Church was staged. I wish that was the case, and that those murders didn't happen, but here we are.

Conspiracy theories used to be about not trusting the big machine, dealing with stuff like Facebook privacy policies and your iPhone’s fingerprint technology. Now, it seems as if we just have a distrust for each other. And it’s terrifying.

When Dr. Anthony Fauci gives out information about COVID-19, people disbelieve the doctor, but then back the ramblings of President Trump when he suggests we find a way to inject disinfectant to combat the virus. My response: You first, Mr. President.

When J. Edgar Hoover, the first director of the FBI, wanted to dismantle the Black Panthers, he used cunning tactics like intercepting mail from members on opposite coasts. Since the mail system was federal, he had jurisdiction, and had handwriting analysts rewrite letters to cause destruction from within. This, by the way, ain't a conspiracy. COINTELPRO was real, but ultimately, the Panthers just dismantled themselves.

It seems that all of America is suffering from this conspiracy fever. When Russia interfered with our election, it wasn't about electing a person, it was about sowing mistrust. Not just with our government, but with each other.

We have to come to reach common ground. Let's try this: When you hear a crazy story, try to find several reputable sources to back the claim. If the site is InfoWars or One America News Network, maybe think twice. If we can't at least agree to trust doctors about the virus and be safe (despite our governor and president’s leadership — or lack thereof) we should all just give up and have ourselves a Lysol smoothie. I like grape.