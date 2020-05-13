Fight the Power: Republicans wear sneakers — but does that justify MJ not speaking out?

Michael Jordan is the GOAT. He’s also the ratings GOAT during COVID-19, with the ESPN documentary The Last Dance about his final championship season with the Chicago Bulls getting phenomenal numbers from a public yearning for sports-related content.

On one recently aired episode, the conversation surrounding Jordan’s infamous, “Republicans buy sneakers, too,” quote opened up some new wounds and new arguments about black activism when you’re in a position of influence.

The Roots drummer Questlove has a great quote about the nature of black celebrity: “To white people, Tom Hanks is a good actor. Denzel [Washington] is a God to his people.” That pressure and responsibility is something that I, as a black man (and once a black kid) didn’t escape me while watching the episode.

One of the voids (so far) in The Last Dance documentary is that of Craig Hodges, Jordan’s teammate who helped get two of his six rings with the Chicago squad. Hodges, also from Chicago, was on record with his activism, which he talked about in the book Long Shot: The Triumphs and Struggles of an NBA Freedom Fighter.

He did everything from trying to convince Jordan and Magic Johnson to stage boycotts to organizing protests against the league having more than 75 percent black players but zero black owners. Ironically, Jordan is now the league’s sole African-American owner.

Hodges’ input in the doc not being there is disappointing, and it begs a question: Jordan didn’t use his platform to speak up, but what did we do about the ones that did? Not only did we have Hodges thumbing the authorities by wearing a dashiki to the White House after a Bulls championship, we also had players like Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (née Chris Jackson), who made headlines as the first player to not stand for the national anthem, telling a reporter that the flag was a “symbol of oppression, of tyranny. ... You can’t be for God and be for oppression.”

Abdul-Rauf posits in a 2017 Washington Post interview that his experience is a “duplicate” of Colin Kaepernick’s.

But the public, and maybe the black public, didn’t overwhelmingly put their arms around Rauf or Hodges. Is that because they weren’t the best players?

When the doc examines Jordan’s Republicans and shoes quote, it’s with the backdrop of Jordan refusing to publicly endorse Harvey Gantt, the African-American former mayor of Charlotte, in his Senate against noted racist Jesse Helms. It’s unclear whether Jordan’s endorsement would’ve made a difference. His Airness admitted to donating to the campaign, and Gantt doesn’t hold any ill will against Jordan, as he expressed in a recent interview with Time magazine.

Maybe it’s unfair that Jordan had this expectation put on his back when he said all he wanted to do was be the greatest ball player he could be — which he definitely did. We didn’t have the same expectations of Magic Johnson, who was the face of the league before MJ. In a way, Johnson’s career was void of any controversy. Though he met the challenge when he was shoved into a life of advocacy after contracting HIV. I can’t remember a better spokesperson about the virus when I was growing up.

But we want to say Jordan’s name in the same vein of Muhammad Ali because Ali set the standard of the greatest using his platform to speak for us. That’s a tall act to follow, even if you are Jordan.

Ironically when I think about Jordan, I think of another African-American boxer, Jack Johnson, who became the first black heavyweight champ in 1910. He was big, he was black, he had gold teeth, dated white women, and the term “Great White Hope” came from the country trying to find a white man to take the belt from Johnson. Was Johnson known for being an activist for black people? No. But in a way, his existence was a protest.

When Duke Ellington became the band leader of the Cotton Club in the 1920s, the black community rejoiced. But blacks weren’t allowed to even attend the club. Is it a stain on his legacy that he didn’t put his foot down? No. We look at Duke as the amazing talent that was second to none.

It’s a weird place to be. Looking back, I personally wish that Jordan would have been more vocal, but I also have 12 pairs of Jordans in my closet, and zero Air Hodges. It’s a fine line, but it’s why I love Ali, LeBron James, Tim Brown, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, Curt Flood — the guys at the top of their game that didn’t close their mouths.

Still, maybe Jordan saw how Ali was treated and chose to be more cautious.

Either way, we have to admit that there are two ends of this black athlete spectrum. On the low end, there’s O.J Simpson. On the high end, there’s Ali. Jordan is somewhere in the middle. And maybe that’s OK.