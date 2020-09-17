Fight the Power: Don’t get numb to COVID-19 — and don’t let me get numb either

In Rocky IV, Ivan Drago only has nine lines. But one of them stuck: "If he dies, he dies," which he delivers after beating Apollo Creed. (Spoiler alert: Creed dies.)

I thought of Ivan a few weeks ago, when an old interview Kirk Cousins did with the NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt resurfaced, sparking blowback with the quarterback declaring, “If I die, I die,” in reference to the dangers of playing football during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Cousins is on track to make over $30 million this season (and his play on the field seems like that of someone who shrugs his shoulders at the first sight of trouble), so his position makes sense.

Later, at a September Trump rally in Winston-Salem, many of the president’s supporters walked around without masks. A masked local medical expert filmed himself questioning a man wearing a MAGA hat and a button emblazoned with "God, Guns and Trump" (the Holy Trinity) about not wearing a mask; his response echoed Cousins: "If I die, I die."

It caught me off guard that the millionaire athlete and the rally-goer adopted the same level of apathy. It makes things more straightforward.

Consider last week’s NFL season opener between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans. As both teams walked out to the center of the field before kickoff, the scoreboard began showing social justice messages, including "End Racism." When the announcer asked for a moment of silence dedicated to equality, you could hear boos, a lot of them. How can I expect people to care about my life — and other Black Lives (that) Matter — when folks don't care whether they live or die?

It feels as if the popular aphorism “YOLO” (“You only live once”) has become just “F#!k it” in 2020, and it’s alarming.

When the University of South Carolina received national attention from outlets ranging from The New York Times to Vice about the campus’ high COVID-19 numbers, the lousy publicity didn't stop students from walking around maskless. Working part-time in Five Points, I see them first-hand and even ask why some are walking with uncovered faces. The responses are all some variation of “If I catch it, I'll catch it.” They assume they will survive the ordeal if they contract the virus, so they see no reason to deprive themselves of their college experience.

At the moment of this column’s publication, there have been more than 134,000 reported cases of coronavirus in South Carolina and more than 3,000 deaths. Nationally, the U.S. has seen more than 6.6 million cases and more than 197,000 deaths. That's more than 65 times the deaths caused by the terrorist attacks on 9/11, but there’s no unifying “never again” attitude when it comes to this year’s COVID deaths.

It seems as if Americans are suffering from psychic numbing — a theory that suggests the more people die from a tragedy, the less they care. The BBC discussed the idea with Paul Slovic, a psychologist at the University of Oregon that specializes in psychic numbing:

"Slovic's research suggests that as statistical numbers associated with a tragedy get larger and larger, we become desensitized and have less of an emotional response to them. This in turn leaves us less likely to take the kind of action needed to stop genocides, send aid after natural disasters or pass legislation to fight global warming. In the case of the pandemic, it may be leading to a kind of apathy that is making people complacent about hand washing or wearing a mask — both of which have been shown to reduce transmission of the virus."

The question remains: How do we get people to care?

Does it require a symbolic death from the virus to show that it’s serious? (I mean, Herman Cain's COVID death after a Trump rally didn't spark any change in habits.)

I'm terrified. Not just for the lives of the people I love, but the fact that apathy is like being bit by a zombie. I fear that one day I will be overwhelmed with such numbness, and that I won't give a s#!t either.

Let's all fight to keep this from happening to each other.