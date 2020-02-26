Fight the Power: A blackity-black Black History Month column

There’s a meme circulating the internet, and it reads, “I’m black every month but this month I’m blackity, black, black!”

It hit me at first in a light-hearted way, but I began to question myself: Do black Americans feel a personal responsibility to be extra-fist-raising during February? My answer is, “Maybe.”

Instead of being extra black, I feel that we can use Black History Month as kind of an airing of grievances — like Festivus, but for black folks.

We all talk about having open dialogue when it comes to race. Unfortunately for black folks, it seems to only be spoken publicly when Tom Steyer is flooding our phones with text messages to support his presidential campaign.

So I’m going to take this as my opportunity to vent a bit about a few things that are getting on my nerves.

First item on my list is Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes. His Super Bowl victory might seem like a small thing to highlight, but it’s noteworthy because he is the second black quarterback to win the game’s MVP award (and only the third to win the big game). I bring this up because if he didn’t win the game, the narrative about how black quarterbacks can be mobile, but when it counts, they don’t have high football IQs, would have resurfaced yet again. Let’s hope that old line dies completely, with the Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson winning the regular season MVP in the lead up to Mahomes (who took home the regular season award last year) emerging triumphant at the Super Bowl.

Second up in my grievances is President Donald Trump giving Rush “Slavery ... Had Its Merits” Limbaugh a Presidential Medal of Freedom. Other recipients include Rosa Parks, Mother Theresa and Jackie Robinson, among others. It leaves me thinking, in this blackity black month, about that tired old “bootstraps” argument, and how frequently it’s weaponized against people of color. For once, can we all just accept the reality that people like Trump and Limbaugh don’t get all their great s#!t based on merit alone — and admit that when awful s#!t happens to people of color, maybe, just maybe, they didn’t have it coming.

Next, I want to touch on something that happened to me. Inspired by The Nineties series on CNN, I started watching Frasier. For the most part, it’s cool, but it’s filled with rich-ass white guys having so many rich-ass white guy problems. After the 100th time you hear Kelsey Grammar pronounce some French wine, it gets kind of tedious. My solution? Watch Living Single instead. The show with Queen Latifah at the helm got some juice recently when Friends star David Schwimmer responded to a question about rebooting his show by saying that he wants to see an all-back version.

His comments were noble in theory, but Erika Alexander reminded him that there was an all-black Friends. It was Living Single, which came out a year before its white counterpart. It was one of those shows where you didn’t realize the importance until you rewatch it as an adult. Latifah’s Khadijah James ran a black-owned magazine. Her best friend was a lawyer, and her next door neighbors were two gainfully employed black men, with one working as a Wall Street executive. This was revolutionary in the ’90s, and I would frankly love to see more shows like it in 2020.

Finally, I want to encourage my readers to show some love to a black-owned business. Be it a black-owned clothing line like AACA (African American College Alliance) or a local food purveyor like the mobile vegan spot A Peace of Soul. Read black with a book like The Cooking Gene: A Journey Through African American Culinary History in the Old South by Michael Twitty. (A particularly good February read, as he talks about regional ingredients, like okra, that are native to Africa, and how different food would look around here without black people — there wouldn’t be any raisins in your potato salad, for instance.)

When non-black people actively do these things it fosters an environment of understanding — and possibly the realization that these are people just like you. Support black this February and salute all the fly things black culture contributes to your daily life.

And then maybe just keep doing that the whole year long.

Preach Jacobs is a musician, artist and activist and founder of Cola-Con and indie label Sounds Familiar Records. You can hear his podcasts and read more work at FightThePower.co. Let us know what you think: Email editor@free-times.com.