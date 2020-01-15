Is Richland County Council an elected governing body or a reality TV show?

I’d have to say it’s leaning toward the latter. And I say that with apologies to reality TV shows. After all, they’re supposed to be embarrassing.

While County Council is not supposed to be embarrassing, it’s now clearly reality-show-ready.

Here’s a preview of the plot line, from a Post and Courier story on Jan. 9:

“The local officials running South Carolina’s capital county are, again, ensnared in controversy.”

Such as? More from the story:

“Recent public arguments among Richland County Council members have included: a near $1 million severance paid to a fired administrator, roughly $41 million in misspent tax dollars and a shelved $144 million county improvements project.”

But that waste-of-taxpayer-money stuff is so boring. Let’s heat things up with this bit of information from the story:

“The newest allegations: Council members accepted sexual favors at a strip club.”

That tingly charge came from Dalhi Myers, the council member who seems hell-bent for truth and justice. Or revenge. Or something. From the story:

“In a memo last week, Councilwoman Dalhi Myers contended the firing [of former county administrator Gerald Seals] was retaliation, at least in part, for Seals’ request for a criminal investigation into allegations that several council members, whom she did not name, traded votes for sexual favors from ‘exotic dancers.’”

But maybe it’s not really that bad. I mean, Diamond and her friends at Platinum Plus said, in a letter obtained by The Post and Courier, that “only one council member accepted ‘free services’ as part of a deal.” Only one!

By the way, the story also gave insight into how Myers looks out for taxpayers. Or doesn’t. Or something.

It seems Myers and Sels were texting on the day his settlement with the county was reached. Court filings later revealed those text messages, in which she advised him: “Don’t counter small or reasonable. Go big.”

Now there’s a friend of the taxpayer. Especially the little guy.

All of this got me thinking: if the antics and outcomes of County Council and its work were featured in a reality TV series, which name should they adopt from a past show?

The first that comes to mind is Survivor. And if we’re lucky, Richland County Council members will soon be sent to a remote area of the Congaree Swamp, divided into two teams and left to see who can emerge victorious at the Congaree National Park visitor center.

And I’d bet on Dalhi Myers. After reading that blistering letter she wrote to fellow council members about chairman Paul Livingston, it’s clear she’s a woman to be reckoned with. Or hidden from. Or something.

As another option, the RCC reality show might take the name Congaree Shore, in honor of the gang from Jersey Shore. Readers can decide for themselves which members of council best emulate the personas of Snooki, JWOWW and Pauly D.

But I’m making the call on Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino: it’s gotta be Jim “The Situation” Manning.

We’re going to miss that magnificent mane when Manning steps down later this year. And kidding aside, we’ll miss Manning, as he has been one of Council’s best and most thoughtful members for over a decade.

Or maybe Chef Gordon Ramsay could join the Richland elected officials in a spinoff of Hell’s Kitchen, to be named Hell’s Council.

But a Mashed article I came across about that show could indicate trouble ahead for the council version:

If there’s anything in life Gordon Ramsay doesn’t suffer, it’s fools and undercooked scallops.

Well, at least Richland County Council doesn’t have any undercooked scallops.

Fisher is president of Fisher Communications, a Columbia advertising and public relations firm. He is active in local issues involving the arts, conservation, business and politics. Let us know what you think: Email editor@free-times.com.