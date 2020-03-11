City Watch: If Biden becomes president, Clyburn should become speaker

Should Joe Biden be inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States, it will have very little to do with Joe Biden and very much to do with Jim Clyburn and (guess who, back to that in a moment).

Biden just happened to be standing there when the Democratic party establishment decided it was going off the cliff with the Bern, the Squad etc., and made a dramatic pivot back to the safe, establishment choice.

With Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren all showing no ability to win African American support, and with Kamala Harris and Cory Booker exiting the race before essentially any black votes were cast, something had to give.

For some, including Columbia mayor Steve Benjamin, that something meant placing a bet on the billionaire. No, not Tom Steyer — Benjamin is smarter than that. How anyone ever thought Steyer was going anywhere is beyond me.

Not so with Michael Bloomberg, who was actually moving up and moving in on Biden, positioning himself to be the beneficiary of the former vice president’s imminent collapse. But then the former New York mayor stepped onto the debate stage and into oblivion, as Warren sliced and diced him into irrelevance.

Had that not happened, I was already thinking about writing a column entitled “Bloomberg-Benjamin could well be the Dem ticket.” And yes, I was serious.

But with Bloomberg’s debate disaster and Bernie on the rise, things looked bleak for the Dem establishment.

Enter Jim Clyburn and (last chance to guess), who declared an emergency, broke the glass and dramatically changed the trajectory of the Democratic race.

OK, the other person is James Carville.

The longtime Democratic consultant, who became famous in 1992 while running Bill Clinton’s successful campaign for president, was the one who stood up and slapped the Democratic Party across the face, saying what others were afraid to: Bernie can’t win, and we’ll all go down with him.

Of course, Carville put it in his own colorful way in a Feb. 10 interview on MSNBC, saying he was “scared to death” of his party nominating Sanders, and that doing so would be the “end of days.”

Carville went on to say:

“If you want to vote for Bernie Sanders because you feel good about his program… that’s legitimate, I understand that. If you’re voting for him because you think he’ll win the election, politically, you’re a fool.”

In response, Bernie called Carville a “political hack,” drawing this response from Carville on MSNBC on Feb. 13:

“Last night on CNN, Bernie called me a political hack. That’s exactly who the f#!k I am! I am a political hack! I am not an ideologue. I am not a purist. He thinks it’s a pejorative; I kinda like it. At least I’m not a communist.”

And with that, the Dem establishment woke up, rose up and rallied to Biden. Nowhere was this more apparent than in South Carolina, with Jim Clyburn leading the charge.

Clyburn’s emotional endorsement of Biden not only carried the day here, but also set the table for Biden’s back-from-the-dead performance to win 10 of 14 states on Super Tuesday.

I’ve watched Clyburn in both South Carolina and national politics for decades, and never seen him deliver a speech with that kind of heart — and that kind of effectiveness. He was superb, and Biden owes him. Big time.

Which brings me to the headline of this column: If Biden becomes president, Clyburn should become speaker.

Yes, that’s a big if, as I think Biden is both too old and too olden to be president. But it could happen.

So what about Nancy Pelosi? She should step aside gracefully, having made history as the first woman to hold the office of speaker, and having done so twice.

But if not, a President Biden should use his clout to see to it that the first African American to hold the office of speaker is the one who played a critically important role in getting him to the White House.

On top of that, Clyburn obviously has the experience (including major leadership experience as the third ranking House Dem), to be speaker.

At 78, Clyburn would not likely serve as speaker for more than a session or two. But he’s ready for it.

And so is history.

Fisher is president of Fisher Communications, a Columbia advertising and public relations firm. He is active in local issues involving the arts, conservation, business and politics. Let us know what you think: Email editor@free-times.com.