“The University of South Carolina will not be disciplined by accreditors ... over Gov. Henry McMaster’s lobbying of trustees during this summer’s presidential search that led to the hiring of former West Point Superintendent Bob Caslen.” — The Post and Courier, Dec. 10

And with that, it’s time to move on.

I say that as someone who praised the SACS inquiry when it was announced, writing this on Oct. 16:

“It is the appropriate inquiry, one conducted by a professional accreditation agency which was established to deal with just this kind of thing on a non-political, non-state-entwined basis. That is their job, and they should be allowed to do it.”

I also predicted the outcome of their investigation, saying:

“I doubt they will find anything improper occurred.”

And they didn’t. That said, recommendations from SACS about improving the USC Board’s selection process were much-needed, have been provided and must be followed going forward.

All of this brings us to a key point of the larger discussion: whether McMaster’s lobbying for Caslen was inappropriate. Frankly, it’s hard to see how, based on current state law. As I wrote then:

“If you don’t like that McMaster lobbied the USC Board in support of Caslen, then you should seek to amend the state Constitution; it makes the governor an ex-officio member of the Board with the same right to express his preference and lobby for a candidate that any other member has.”

That’s just a fact, and those who ignore it make themselves look foolish, not McMaster. As governor, he has power and influence. And he used it. In a way authorized by the state constitution. Period.

Now, if the almighty Legislature wants to initiate a change to the constitution to remove the governor from ex-officio membership on the USC board, they can do so. But unless and until that happens, McMaster’s critics on this issue need to calm down. Or grow up. Or both.

Speaking of the honorables at the State House, the SACS findings should also mean the end of Senate President Harvey Peeler’s already premature and now officially irrelevant special investigative committee, which he named in October to look into the selection of Caslen as USC president.

While it was announced with the combination of ego and ignorance that the Senate is often known for (I guess no one told them about that little thing in the Constitution that puts governors on the USC Board), Peeler’s committee now has no investigative purpose.

Which is not to say it could not have a different, and meaningful, purpose. Indeed, if Peeler would forget about investigating McMaster’s entirely legal and appropriate lobbying for Caslen and focus on changes that need to be made to the USC Board, his committee could serve a very real and useful purpose.

Proposed changes to the board have already been floated publicly, including a reduction in the number of members, changes in their geographic representation and term limits for trustees.

I think all three of those ideas have merit, and urge Sen. Peeler to repurpose the mission of his committee to focus on those reforms. And forget about “investigating” McMaster for doing his job.

I would make the same recommendation to the USC protestors, professors and political partisans, no matter how serious, sincere or silly their objections to Bob Caslen may be. He is the USC president, and is going to remain so.

Time to move on.

Fisher is president of Fisher Communications, a Columbia advertising and public relations firm. He is active in local issues involving the arts, conservation, business and politics. Let us know what you think: Email editor@free-times.com.