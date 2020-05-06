CityWatch: Will new normal at the office mean there is no office?

My approach to the advertising business, and especially to creative presentations, has always been to give clients a show.

By that, I mean instead of giving them something to read or look at, I give them something to watch, live and in person. That something is me, working to get inside their heads and bring them inside mine about the marketing campaign I am proposing for their business.

Of course, the key to that is being right there in the room with them. In my view, there’s just no substitute for it.

And I’m sure for many of you, the same is true. You want and need to be right there in the room with clients to have the best chance to sell yourself and your product or service.

That is the time when you make impressions, make believers and, ultimately, make money.

For me, an early example of the importance of being “in the room” with the client was highlighted in a story The State did on my company way back on Aug. 29, 1999. It included a look at how we had landed the advertising account for Riverbanks Zoo a decade earlier. From the story:

“When Kevin Fisher proposed his idea for a new advertising campaign for Riverbanks Zoo in early 1990, he went into their conference room, blasted the song ‘Wild Thing’ from a boom box and danced around gesturing.

“Riverbanks director Satch Krantz and marketing director Mary Leverette were not prepared for his presentation. But in the end, they went for the commercials that feature animals keeping time with rock music while humans let loose at the Zoo.

“Said Leverette, ‘When Kevin was jumping around with the music blasting, Satch and I just cut our eyes at each other. It was a big departure from the sedate nature of the ads we had in the past. But we loved it. We just loved it.’”

That was a significant in-person meeting for me. In fact, I doubt we would have won the account without it.

And I bet lots of folks reading this could tell similar stories of the importance of in-person meetings with their clients (though perhaps not involving dancing to rock songs).

Further, it’s not just clients, as the same is true for in-person meetings with bosses, coworkers, suppliers etc. Such face-to-face meetings have long been the foundation of doing business, both internally and externally.

But when it comes to those in-person meetings, will all of that change in the wake of COVID-19? Will we ever go back to those meetings? Indeed, will we ever go back to the office?

Probably so, at least at first. But I do think the days of “the office” as the center of our business lives are likely coming to an end for many of us. A combination of virus fears and technological advances like the Zoom app will make “the office” less necessary, as more and more people work from home.

Instead of meeting together in person, most meetings will be on computer screens, not at conference tables.

Further, in the wake of our forced “trial run” of not going to the office, more and more companies are going to realize they can save large sums of money on office space by not having any. Or not nearly as much.

Personally, I don’t like it. But I’m old school on this.

When I started my company in 1989, getting office space was a big deal, showing you were a real company. And where that office was located mattered, too.

The king of Columbia advertising at the time was Marvin Chernoff, who led the way for ad agencies to locate in the then emerging Congaree Vista.

So when it was time for me to sign that first lease, I didn’t hesitate. I rented offices in the building across the street from Marvin’s.

Those were the glory days of office space, which I sadly think may be giving way to screen space in the wake of the coronavirus.

Fisher is president of Fisher Communications, a Columbia advertising and public relations firm. He is active in local issues involving the arts, conservation, business and politics.