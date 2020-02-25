CityWatch: Trump beat the GOP establishment, can Bernie beat the Dem establishment?

Four years ago this month, on Feb. 20, 2016, Donald Trump overthrew the South Carolina Republican Party establishment and won the state’s GOP presidential primary.

The Republican establishment’s pick here that year was again a Bush, but former Florida governor Jeb collapsed under a combination of Trump’s attacks (“Low Energy Jeb”) and perhaps some Bush fatigue after both his brother and father had served as president during the previous two decades.

After bringing in both George W. and Barbara to campaign, and with the GOP establishment proclaiming electoral doom if Trump were nominated, Jeb Bush got 7 percent of the SC primary vote. He withdrew from the race the next day.

While several other Republican candidates fought on for a few more weeks, the die was cast in South Carolina. Whether the national GOP establishment liked it or not, Trump had taken over the Republican Party when he dispatched not only Jeb Bush here, but also Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz.

It is now four years later and the question is whether Bernie Sanders can overthrow the Democratic establishment in the same way Trump did the Republican establishment.

Yes and no. Yes, Bernie can win the Democratic nomination. But no, Bernie will not win the South Carolina primary.

The fact is the Democratic party in South Carolina is older than it is in states where voters are feeling the Bern. From its longtime leaders (Jim Clyburn, Dick Harpootlian) to its key voter block (older African American women), the S.C. Dems lack the big youth vote, and its energetic involvement, which propels Bernie in other states.

And make no mistake, that’s the way Clyburn, Harpootlian and the old-guard S.C. Dem establishment want it. They’ve been buddies with Joe Biden since the ’70s — why stop now that they’re all in their 70s?

Of course, Bernie is in his 70s, too — but again, he is the candidate the young Dems and true-believer progressives of all ages are flocking to. Moreover, in the Nevada caucuses he proved to be the candidate that Dems of all stripes flocked to, as he not only blew out Biden and the rest of the field but did so across virtually all demographics.

So where does that leave things as primary day approaches in South Carolina?

I think Biden hangs on, finishes first and goes on to Super Tuesday. And possibly beyond, with the “possibly” based on whether he can add some Super Tuesday victories to his presumed South Carolina win, thereby creating a case for being the alternative to Bernie — who much of the national Democratic establishment now so desperately wants to stop.

In terms of actually casting their ballots, if S.C. Dems want to stop Bernie they better vote for Biden — and not waste their vote on Tom Steyer, who will be gone after Super Tuesday regardless of where he finishes in South Carolina.

Conversely, if South Carolina Dems think Bernie’s performance in Nevada shows he is the candidate who can both excite and unite them to take on Trump, they better start feeling the Bern before Feb. 29 rather than waste their vote on Elizabeth Warren, who will also be gone after Super Tuesday regardless of where she finishes in South Carolina.

But Warren has already served an important purpose in the race with her slice-and-dice takedown of former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg in the Nevada debate. Yes, he’s got endless money, and yes, he could come back from that face-plant performance. But I just don’t see it happening.

From Super Tuesday on, it will almost certainly be Biden vs. Bernie, with Bloomberg either an afterthought or moving his billions toward an independent, H. Ross Perot style run.

In the meantime, the Democratic establishment will do everything it can to defeat Bernie, just as the Republican establishment did everything it could to defeat Trump.

How’d that work out?

Fisher is president of Fisher Communications, a Columbia advertising and public relations firm. He is active in local issues involving the arts, conservation, business and politics. Let us know what you think: Email editor@free-times.com.