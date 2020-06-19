CityWatch: Time to pitch Pitchfork Ben on the ash heap of history

“Pitchfork Ben was a domestic terrorist before that term existed … he should not be memorialized on the State House grounds.” — CityWatch, Feb. 1, 2012

Having written that more than eight years ago, I’m glad to see the effort finally gaining traction. It is long overdue, as the statue of Ben Tillman has been a stain on the Statehouse grounds since it was erected in 1940.

While the fate of some controversial statues is debatable, Tillman’s should require little discussion before it is sent to the ash heap of history. Or to a private museum/collector, if anyone wants it.

But the days of having a statue of Tillman on public property of any kind, much less in a position of honor at the Statehouse, should be over. And, of course, should never have been. Accordingly, I was pleased to read the following:

“Earlier this week, Rep. Seth Rose, D-Columbia, stated he would introduce a resolution to remove the Capitol’s Tillman statue.” — Associated Press, June 12

Good for Rep. Rose, and voters should urge all members of the Richland delegation to sign on as cosponsors of the resolution.

It should also be noted that Rep. Todd Rutherford, D-Columbia, sponsored a similar resolution years ago. While it went nowhere under the social and legislative standards of the time, those standards have changed and are continuing to do so.

Indeed, there was a time when no one thought the Confederate flag would come down off the Capitol dome. But it did.

And there was a time when no one thought the flag would be removed from the Statehouse lawn. But it was.

Now the focus has changed to statues and monuments at the Capitol and elsewhere. Again, while some are debatable, others are not. Two should come down immediately, those of Tillman and Dr. J. Marion Sims.

While Tillman is well-known for his butchery of black men during the Jim Crow era through lynchings, shootings, beatings, etc., Sims practiced his butchery on black women through experimental gynecological surgery, intentionally performed without anesthesia during the slavery era.

Though Sims did ultimately make advances in the treatment of certain gynecological conditions and developed surgical tools of the time, his use of black women slaves as laboratory animals brings to mind Dr. Josef Mengele and the Nazis at Auschwitz, rather than a physician to be celebrated on the Statehouse grounds.

Nevertheless, in return for their perverse contributions to society, Tillman became both governor of South Carolina and a U.S. Senator from the Palmetto state, while Sims somehow became known in the medical field as “the father of gynecology.”

As for the removal of the Tillman and Sims statues causing division within the state, I don’t buy it. Not at all.

If that were true, the removal of the Confederate flag from the Statehouse — twice, no less — would have set off that division far more than the removal of statues of two men that few people today know much, if anything, about.

Instead, it’s now 20 years since the Confederate flag came off the Capitol dome and five years since it was furled from flying next to the Confederate Soldier monument. I don’t think the flag’s absence even occurs to most people anymore, much less matters to them.

Further, I think any divisive effect from removing the Tillman and Sims statues will be even less. Way less.

The same is true for the removal of the names from public buildings, including Tillman Hall at Clemson and Sims Residence Hall at the University of South Carolina.

The boards of trustees at both schools have called for those actions, which the state Legislature should immediately grant them permission to undertake.

By the way, I think Clemson has done a very smart thing in announcing what it now wants to call Tillman Hall: Old Main, which was the building’s original name. Other schools would do well to emulate that strategy, taking politics and politicians out of the mix.

As for Pitchfork Ben, the ash heap of history awaits.

Fisher is president of Fisher Communications, a Columbia advertising and public relations firm. He is active in local issues involving the arts, conservation, business and politics.