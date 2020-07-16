CityWatch: So much for that Dominion rate cut

“Dominion, a national energy giant headquartered in Virginia, filed notice Monday with the S.C. Public Service Commission of a planned rate adjustment that many expect will be a hefty increase for the company’s electric customers in South Carolina.” – July 13, The State

Told ya.

Specifically, I wrote the following about the choice the Legislature had made in rejecting Dominion’s original offer to SCE&G customers of $1000 refund checks and a 5 percent rate reduction, in favor of no refund checks and a 15 percent rate reduction.

From City Watch, March 20, 2019:

“First, let’s talk about those $1,000 refund checks the Legislature kept us from getting. Maybe it’s just me — though I bet it’s a lot of you too — but I preferred the sure thing now (money in hand) rather than an over-the-years possibility (money in theory).”

Also from that March column:

”Plus, $1,000 in a single infusion could have been significant for many people, making a real and positive impact on family budgets, personal needs etc. Conversely, that promised $20 or so monthly reduction in your power bill could never have that much of an impact on South Carolina families.”

That said about the value of getting a significant refund in a lump sum, I addressed the larger issue of how the Legislature’s preferred 15 percent rate cut by Dominion could, and likely would, be quickly eroded.

Saying the Legislature was making a “HUGE assumption,” I explained why I thought it was a mistake, writing:

“That assumption is that Dominion will not seek to raise rates, either soon or by much. Of course, we have no idea. Neither does the Legislature.

“But once Dominion receives a rate hike, the benefit of the Legislature’s rate reduction deal begins to evaporate. And the sooner that first rate hike occurs, the less the rate reduction was worth to us as consumers.”

Now we know the answer, as Dominion has begun the process of seeking that expected “hefty” rate hike only 18 months after its acquisition of SCANA/SCE&G. Whatever amount is approved will take effect in the spring of 2021. And once it does, that 15 percent rate cut will become little more than a monetary mirage.

Here’s the simple math of it: if Dominion gets a 5 percent rate hike, the rate cut we received drops from the 15 percent we were promised to 10percent. If they get a 10 percent rate hike, the rate cut we received drops to 5 percent. And if they get a 15 percent rate hike, the rate cut we received drops to absolutely nothing.

How much will Dominion seek to increase rates? From The State:

“Dominion didn’t say [July 13] how high it would seek to raise rates. But officials with the Office of Regulatory Staff and attorneys who tangled with SCE&G over the V.C. Summer nuclear expansion project said they expect the company would file for a sizable increase following last year’s merger agreement to acquire SCE&G.”

Further, the story also said ratepayer advocates think Dominion will be tough to tame.

“Bob Guild, a Sierra Club lawyer, said he expects Dominion to be a stronger adversary before the Public Service Commission than SCE&G. He said a rate increase during the COVID-19 outbreak is hard for many people to swallow.

“‘The company knows this is going to be an extraordinarily unpopular hit on electric consumers, particularly under the economic depression and conditions of a pandemic,’ Guild said. ‘They are sensitive and aware it’s going to be a major bloodbath to get through this.’”

Well, let’s sure as hell hope so.

And work to make it so. Ratepayers and their advocates should start organizing now to fight back, and fight back hard.

To be clear, none of this is to say Dominion will never need or deserve a rate hike. I’m sure they will. But it is to say that if their 15 percent rate cut only lasted 18 months, we got hustled.

Or more specifically, our Legislature got hustled.

In order for the 15 percent rate cut to be meaningful to consumers, the deal should have mandated it be in effect for at least five years. That would have assured the rate cut was both significant and honest to the ratepayers who have already paid billions on the failed nuclear project and will continue to pay billions more in the years ahead.

Instead, the Legislature seems to have just assumed the rate cut would last. And you know what they say about assuming.

Fisher is president of Fisher Communications, a Columbia advertising and public relations firm. He is active in local issues involving the arts, conservation, business and politics.