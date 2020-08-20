CityWatch: Richland County Council's frustrating antics remain reality show fodder

As the year began, I wrote a column on the antics and escapades of Richland County Council. From CityWatch, Jan. 15:

“Is Richland County Council an elected governing body or a reality TV show? I’d have to say it’s leaning toward the latter. And I say that with apologies to reality TV shows. After all, they’re supposed to be embarrassing.”

I went on to suggest County Council could star in Congaree Shore, a sequel to the singularly vapid Jersey Shore. Readers were invited to decide for themselves which council members would best emulate the personas of Snooki, JWOWW and The Situation.

The column was prompted by a Post and Courier story on Jan. 9 that reported Richland County Council was “again ensnared in controversy,” and offered this summary of its performance:

“Recent public arguments among Richland County Council members have included a near $1 million severance paid to a fired administrator, roughly $41 million in misspent tax dollars and a shelved $144 million county improvements project.”

And to top it off, the paper reported this:

“The newest allegations: Council members accepted sexual favors at a strip club.”

Your government at work.

Now it’s seven months later, and Richland County Council just keeps on keeping on when it comes to staying reality-show-ready.

The latest? From The State, Aug. 13:

“Richland County’s own attorney told a South Carolina judge on Wednesday that a former county administrator had many potential grounds for a lawsuit against the county.”

As the great humor columnist Dave Barry would say, “I am not making this up.”

No, it’s all very real. Richland County Council fired former county administrator Gerald Seals in 2018, but gave him an enormous $1 million payout on the way out the door. In response, a citizen filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the settlement.

But it turns out Council fired Seals in such an incompetent and improper manner that their own lawyer had to admit to the judge that the elected officials had put the county at risk of even greater liability. From the story:

“The charges left Richland County attorney Andrew Lindemann in the awkward position of arguing the $1 million was a reasonable payment because Seals had many potentially actionable complaints against Richland County.”

Lindemann told the court those potential claims included racial discrimination, hostile work environment and retaliation. He didn’t say retaliation for what, but inquiring minds want to know.

So bizarre was the court proceeding that Lindemann — and again, he is the county’s attorney — said this during the hearing, according to The State:

“‘I hate to be in the situation of counseling Mr. Seals about what claims he could bring against my client.’”

By the way, even though he didn’t seem to need it, Seals had his own lawyer. From the story:

“’Clarence Davis, Seals’ attorney, told [the judge] his client would certainly pursue legal action if the court tries to unwind the settlement reached by the former administrator and the county.

“‘Based on the public disparagement of my client’s reputation in the community, among county administrators and even among fellow clergymen, I can say action would be brought in court,’ Davis said.”

Looking at this mess in its entirety, I think if Dave Barry were here today he would say, “You’re making that up.”

Afraid not Dave, this is how they roll at Richland County Council.