CityWatch: On pandemic dining and rooting for restaurants

As someone who doesn’t cook (no culinary skills), eats out daily (no other choice) and appreciates good food and service (no matter the type of place or the price point), the coronavirus crisis has put a damper on my dining options.

And my discussions with good friends. And my daily interactions with good servers. And so on.

But more importantly, it has put a damper on the revenues of the restaurant industry and therefore on the paychecks of those servers, along with the cooks, managers, owners etc.

Of course, the same is true for so many people in so many industries. The financial pain reaches nearly all sectors in this downturn.

And it is one in which the problem didn’t come from a housing bubble or banks on the brink, but rather from a microscopic virus with a macroscopic impact.

There are a few exceptions to the declining workforce, especially the brave and wonderful health care professionals on the frontlines. Also the hardworking grocery store employees who keep the shelves stocked and stores clean, in turn keeping a nervous public from panicking about food supplies.

Those folks are not only working, but working harder than ever. I salute them all.

Meanwhile, I view the restaurant business as an indicator for the broader economy, and by extension, for all of us.

When we can return to our favorite spots with our favorite people and eat our favorite meals brought to the table by our favorite servers, then life will be back to normal, life will be good again.

For me, that will include the weekly gathering of former hardcore Devine Foods regulars at Mediterranean Tea Room, something that has been a Thursday night tradition since Devine’s Angelo and Georgia Trifos retired their legendary Greek restaurant in 2017.

By the way, for those who heard about Angelo’s car crash back in February, I’m glad to report he’s at home and doing great after several weeks in the hospital and rehab center.

I spoke to him a few days ago, and he sounded just like the Angelo we know and love. That’s quite impressive for a man who had to be shocked back to life with defibrillator paddles by the terrific Richland County EMS personnel while en route to Prisma Richland.

Angelo has no memory of that, telling me when I first visited him: “I don’t remember anything until I woke up in the emergency room with the Greek Orthodox priest standing over me and I thought I had died.”

Accordingly, I now like to greet him with, “You look damn good for a dead man!” He enthusiastically agrees.

Meanwhile, as a regular at Med Tea Room for more than two decades, I’ve known and liked Ahmad Jabali and his Middle Eastern cuisine very much for a very long time.

And I’m still a regular, getting takeout there every week since South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster banned dining in on March 17. I will continue to do so until this is over, and urge everyone to do the same with their favorite restaurants.

We need to support them now if they are to be there when this is over. So make that call, place that order and go pick up that meal or have it delivered.

While I do it nightly out of necessity at a variety of places, I urge you to do it at least once a week if you can at a favorite spot of your own.

Though national chains need support too (and I’m amazed at how well-organized and efficient the concentric drive-through circles are at the Chick-fil-A in Five Points), I urge you to keep locally owned restaurants at the top of your list.

And I hope to see you at one a few months down the road.