CityWatch: On Graham’s Supreme Court flip-flop, and how it might impact his reelection bid

When it comes to U.S Supreme Court vacancies and the nominations to fill them during the last two presidential election years, Senator Lindsey Graham is an enormous hypocrite.

But lucky for Graham, so are his critics.

Just as Republicans and Democrats simply switched their supposedly principled positions on the impeachments of Bill Clinton and Donald Trump two decades apart, so they are now switching their supposedly principled positions on the nominations of Merrick Garland and Amy Coney Barrett just four years apart.

The fevered arguments against bringing Garland to a vote made by Republicans during the presidential election of 2016 are the same fevered arguments now being made by Democrats against bringing Barrett to a vote during the presidential election of 2020. And vice versa. Of course, neither side is the least bit bothered by that.

Such is the state of American politics: Hypocrisy is now the bedrock of both parties, the foundation upon which many elected officials build their careers. Politicians will now totally contradict themselves at a moment’s notice, and are not the least bit bothered by doing so.

When it comes to Graham, we’ve all seen the irrefutable evidence. Video clips of him are all over news shows, websites, social media, etc., showing that he not only declared his opposition to President Barack Obama attempting to appoint a replacement for Justice Antonin Scalia in 2016, but also invited everyone to call him on it if he ever changed his position.

Bad move. Even worse, he told reporters then to “hold the tape” of him saying that. They did.

Accordingly, Sen. Graham is now the poster boy for political hypocrisy. That’s ironic, as Graham has actually been one of the few adults in the room when the Senate has voted on Supreme Court nominees during his career.

For example, did you know that Graham voted in favor of President Obama’s Supreme Court nominees? That’s right, the South Carolina Republican supported both Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan in their confirmation fights.

Why? Not because he agreed with their judicial philosophy (he didn’t), but simply because Obama had put forth qualified nominees (they were). That’s the way it’s supposed to work, but no longer does.

Now comes Amy Coney Barrett, who is also highly qualified and should be easily approved on a bipartisan vote. But that won’t happen, as hypocrisy and partisanship now rule Washington. It’s all politics, from all sides, all the time.

Which brings us to the big question here: Will the Supreme Court fight save or sink Lindsey Graham?

Running for his fourth term, Graham is in the toughest race he’s ever had. By far.

In my view, Democratic nominee Jaime Harrison has run a better campaign, had better messaging and better TV ads to deliver those messages. Graham seems to have been caught off guard by his opponent, something that should not happen to a smart and experienced politician.

Further, I think Graham felt his reelection was in the bag after he fought hard and successfully to push the Brett Kavanaugh nomination through the wretched proceedings that passed for Senate Judiciary Committee hearings in 2018.

I also think he took Harrison lightly, as the Democratic candidate had never run for office before, was unknown outside of insiders at the Democratic Party and seemed unlikely to become a focus of national Democratic fundraising. But he did.

All of that said, South Carolina has been a reliably red state for decades and Graham remained a slight favorite. But he needed a break to blunt Harrison’s momentum and regain his own.

I think he got that break with the recent passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

While his 2016 comments about not confirming Supreme Court nominees in a presidential election year are now embarrassing, his position as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee puts him front and center in the effort to confirm Amy Coney Barrett.

There is simply no better place for Graham to be in the final month of the campaign, as even Republicans who dislike him want Barrett confirmed and will reward him for playing a significant role in getting it done.

Assuming he gets it done.