When one thinks about South Carolina lawmakers who have said something irresponsible in a public way, the list is long, bipartisan and not exclusive to age, race or gender. Palmetto politicians of all stripes have embarrassed themselves, and us, for decades. Generations. Centuries.

But a few weeks ago there was a surprising new entry on the list of offenders, one I would never have expected to appear on it: State Rep. Mandy Powers Norrell.

The Lancaster Democrat, who was James Smith’s running mate for lieutenant governor in the 2018 election, surprised and disappointed me (and I’m sure many others) with an out-of-character and out-of-bounds attack on cadets of both the U.S. Military Academy (West Point) and U.S. Naval Academy (Annapolis).

It seems Powers Norrell went for a tweet — and went for it hook, line and sinker — that claimed cadets from the military academies were flashing a “white power” hand sign during the annual Army-Navy football game.

She then issued her own tweet, in which she said of the cadets, “Three separate candidates making the white power symbol on television.”

Norrell would later be forced to eat those words. And much to her credit, she did so. Well, for the most part, more on that in a moment.

From The State, Dec. 23:

“A South Carolina lawmaker who tweeted criticism this month at U.S. Military cadets for flashing the ‘OK’ hand sign on TV during the Army-Navy football game is apologizing after a review found the cadets and midshipmen were playing a game, not displaying a ‘white power’ symbol.”

The story continued:

“In a tweet that Powers Norrell ... has since deleted, the legislator criticized West Point cadets and Naval Academy midshipmen.”

So, did you know the ‘OK’ sign — yes, that ‘OK’ sign, the one with thumb and forefinger forming a circle and the other three fingers extending upward — is supposedly now a white power symbol?

I certainly didn’t, nor could I find anyone else who did when asking a dozen people, black and white. But I guess even that innocent gesture of goodwill is now suspect in today’s sad, divisive political environment.

In any case, the story went on to report:

“A military investigation concluded the gesture was not in fact meant with racist intent, but what is known as the ‘circle game.’ The circle game, around for generations, was featured in the early 2000s sitcom ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ and has made a resurgence as a photo bomb prank in sports team photos — along the same line as ‘bunny ears fingers.’ In more recent years, it became an internet meme in an online game of ‘gotcha.’”

Yes, nothing says racism like Malcolm in the Middle, sports team photos and “gotcha” memes.

Moreover, I would bet the quickest way to get your ass bounced out of West Point or Annapolis these days is engaging in racially biased comments or actions. The idea that the cadets in question were either blatantly racist or blatantly stupid — and would advertise that on national TV — is ridiculous on its face.

But while some people will believe absolutely anything that appears on the internet, I would expect better, and smarter, from Powers Norrell. Indeed, as I wrote about her when she was named the lieutenant governor nominee:

“Mandy Powers Norrell is an impressive candidate with a good personal story and a solid background in the state Legislature.”

And I stand by that analysis. Further, I give Powers Norrell her due for stepping up and apologizing for her mistake, something today’s politicians rarely do. Moreover, she offered her apology not just on Twitter, but in a formal letter to the superintendents of the U.S. Naval Academy and U.S. Military Academy.

Good for her. Very good for her. A grownup acting like one.

Her letter began admirably, as she acknowledged writing the tweet “in the passion of the moment and without proper reflection.”

But sadly she went on to diminish herself and her apology with this bit of nonsense about the cadets:

“I hope they can learn from this moment — as I have — that words, gestures and symbols matter, and that they mean different things to different people.”

Sorry Mandy, but the cadets could not be expected to know what they didn’t know. An unqualified apology was in order.

That notwithstanding, I applaud your actions and hope to see you again on a statewide ballot.

Fisher is president of Fisher Communications, a Columbia advertising and public relations firm. He is active in local issues involving the arts, conservation, business and politics. Let us know what you think: Email editor@free-times.com.