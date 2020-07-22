CityWatch: Lawrence Nathaniel stumbles, but comes back strong

“Lawrence Nathaniel, one of the most visible leaders of recent protests in Columbia against systemic racism and police brutality, has apologized after initially defending anti-Semitic remarks made by celebrity Nick Cannon.” – July 16, The State

And he did it right, offering an unqualified, meaningful apology — not the usual weasel apology public figures give when caught saying something embarrassing.

I previously praised S.C. Rep. Mandy Powers Norrell in this column on Jan. 22 for her apology to West Point cadets and Naval Academy midshipmen after she fell hook, line and sinker for a social media post claiming they were making a white power hand sign on TV during the annual Army-Navy football game last fall.

A subsequent military investigation showed the cadets were doing nothing of the kind, but instead engaging in a photo bombing hand sign commonly used by young people, something akin to “bunny ears.”

Adding to the absurdity of it all, the investigation showed the hand sign was part of the “circle game,” which has been around for generations and was featured in the popular family TV show Malcolm in the Middle.

To her credit, Powers Norrell did post an apology when she found she’d been too quick to endorse and retweet the false accusation. Further, she wrote formal letters of apology to the heads of the two service academies for spreading the defamatory post. And good for her.

But the 2018 Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor still had to weasel it up a bit, adding in her apology post that she hoped the falsely accused cadets “can learn from this moment.”

Of course, it was she, not they, who needed to learn from the moment. Clearly, an unqualified apology was in order.

But where Powers Norrell fell short is where Nathaniel nailed it. Rather than weasel, he flat out apologized for defending Nick Cannon’s anti-Semitic remarks (which Cannon himself later apologized for as well).

Here’s what Nathaniel said, from The State:

“It was a mistake of mine just to even comment, and it was dumb, and everything I said was pretty much ignorant, to the point that most of it was conspiracy theories and not actually hearing the research.”

Both the honesty and completeness of the apology are breathtaking in today’s world, especially among public figures.

And Nathaniel has become a high-profile public figure in Columbia in recent months, widely quoted in the media and featured in a June 10 Free Times cover interview after founding the I Can’t Breathe SC organization, which is now attempting to transition into the S.C. chapter of Black Lives Matter.

At just 26, Nathaniel has led the demonstrations — the peaceful demonstrations — against racism and police misconduct in the wake of the horrendous “arrest” of George Floyd in Minneapolis, who died face-down and handcuffed with an officer’s knee on his throat as he begged to breathe.

Nathaniel has been calm but forceful in his role as a next-generation leader in the civil rights movement, harking back to the style of John Lewis, the prior-generation icon who died last weekend.

It seemed odd that Nathaniel would defend Cannon’s remarks, and I was glad to see him quickly reverse course.

And it didn’t stop there, as Nathaniel went on to seek healing and build ties with the Jewish community. From The State:

“[Nathaniel] said he had reached out to Jewish community leaders in Columbia and Charleston to apologize and learn.

“Not fully understanding the history was my fault,” Nathaniel said.

Again, when do you see today’s politicians and public figures taking such a positive and humble approach when they say something they should not have?

Finally, Nathaniel showed a welcome sense of humor about his misstep. From The State:

“In a tweet, Nathaniel said he would be “stepping back some” in the wake of the controversy. In the near term, he told The State, that means “staying my behind off social media saying stupid stuff.”

That’s good advice for all public figures and politicians, starting in the Oval Office.

Fisher is president of Fisher Communications, a Columbia advertising and public relations firm. He is active in local issues involving the arts, conservation, business and politics.