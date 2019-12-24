As the year draws to a close, here’s a look back at some of the best (or worst, if you prefer) of CityWatch in 2019. Either way, thanks for reading.

Jan. 9: While vaping aficionados may have a nicotine fit over [Columbia City Councilman Howard] Duvall’s proposal, this matter is actually quite simple. Where there’s no smoking, there should be no vaping. And there’s no denying that logic.

Jan. 16: We are now ceding “USC” to the [University of Southern California] ... even though our school was up and running before their state even existed.

Jan. 23: As for our state’s now gone-to-history utility [SC&G] and the executives who sent it there, you brought it on yourselves.

Feb. 20: When it comes to ass kicking in the public arena, nobody does it like Harpo. While [state] Sen. Dick Harpootlian goes overboard at times, he can also be very effective in cutting through the nonsense.

Feb. 27: [Attorney General Alan Wilson] became the only politician to declare marijuana the most dangerous drug in America. Or at least the only one to do so since the 1950s.

Mar. 6: SCE&G’s original 2015 plan called for removing all of [the coal tar in the Congaree River], and we should hold them to that now. Or it will be never.

Mar. 27: The ruins of the World Trade Center and surrounding buildings after 9/11 in New York were removed faster than the Devine Street [TitleMax] ruins of the Columbia flood. ... It took Columbia and Richland County three-and-a-half years to do what obviously needed to be done.

Apr. 10: With that nationally prominent op-ed piece [entitled “Let States Jam Prison Cellphones”], South Carolina’s United States Attorney [Sherri Lydon] struck a blow for sanity in the prison system. Here’s to her.

Apr. 17: I did not agree with the decision by Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands to cancel the annual Walk a Mile in Their Shoes event in the wake of the threat [of violence against both the staff and those set to participate] ... While I respect both the organization and the position they felt they were in, we simply cannot let punks win.

Apr. 24: The composition of the USC board of trustees [18 white males, one white female, one African-American female] ... [begs the] question: Do you realize this is 2019, not 1919?

June 5: In the wake of [Executive Director Satch Krantz]’s departure ... Lexington County Council is making an ill-advised attempt to cut funding to Riverbanks [Zoo].

June 12: If you’ve ridden by the BullStreet project recently, you no doubt noticed something was missing. Trees. Big ones. Lots of them.

June 26: [Joe] Biden sometimes just looks old. And sounds old. And seems old. Because he is old. Too old. South Carolina Democratic voters should realize it. And move on.

July 24: [Responding to WIS report that anti-[Bob] Caslen protestors shed “tears of disappointment”] Good lord, you’d think Dabo Swinney had just been named president of the University of South Carolina.

Aug. 6: [On Richland County Council voting to move administering the often controversial penny tax program in-house] Four members simply sat there as the vote was taken, failing to do their jobs as elected representatives of the people by casting their vote on the matter at hand. [Four] non-voting deadbeats.

Aug. 20: But then came the controversy over the selection of retired Gen. Bob Caslen as the new president of USC. And whether it was inspired by the belated realization that blind loyalty to the Democratic party was not the path to power in South Carolina, or just the gut-level need to step up and defend a brother-in-arms military officer under attack by snowflakes and state senators, James Smith went rogue [and endorsed controversial Gen. Robert Caslen for USC president].

Oct. 9: Well bite my tongue, I just called [USC], Prisma Health and a whole host of churches and nonprofit organizations tax deadbeats! And I’d say it again. Facts are facts, and while those may be uncomfortable, they are also undeniable.

Oct 23: This was the low point for Muschamp that day, as issuing a schoolyard taunt to an SEC game official [by calling him “gutless”] is more nacho than macho. ... In a winning culture ... the team moves on from a bad call. In a losing culture, the team wallows in it.

Nov. 20: Throw in the fact that the tough guys were shouting at [insults and sexually suggestive expletives at WACH-TV reporter Brittany Breeding] from behind closed blinds, and you get a pretty good picture of the boy blunders of Lambda Chi.

Nov. 27: The City of Columbia should sue [the state Department of Health and Environmental Control] to overturn the state regulation [barring Ophidian Tattoo from opening too close to a church] in order to uphold its own authority to zone and approve businesses. It’s a matter of both home rule and common sense.

And off we go into 2020.

Fisher is president of Fisher Communications, a Columbia advertising and public relations firm. He is active in local issues involving the arts, conservation, business and politics. Let us know what you think:

Email editor@free-times.com.