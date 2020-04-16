CityWatch: Giving Tom Turnipseed his due

"Tom Turnipseed, Columbia attorney, activist and former legislator, dies at 83" — Free Times, March 7

My column for that week had already been written, and by the following week the coronavirus crisis had taken over all our lives.

But I want to give Tom Turnipseed his due, so I’m going to do that now. It may be a little late, but he certainly was a man whose life deserves comment.

From serving as executive director of George Wallace’s 1968 presidential campaign to fighting the Ku Klux Klan in a landmark legal case (and winning), Turnipseed was, in the words of an old Kris Kristofferson song, “a walking contradiction, partly truth and partly fiction.”

I don’t think he would mind that characterization, as Tom was someone who changed dramatically in his outlook on both life and politics — so much so that he seemed to be a walking contradiction.

Moreover, he offered both a big physical presence and the personality to go with it — so much so that he seemed to be a character that was partly truth and partly fiction.

It all added up to a man who became a folk hero to some, a troublemaker to others and a high-profile public presence in South Carolina for half a century.

Over the decades he fought not only the Klan and its hate, but also SCE&G and its rates. He took on environmental offenders, and became a defender of the homeless.

But while attacking the power structure of South Carolina, he kept trying to become part of it. More of that “walking contradiction,” perhaps, but also more of that constant desire to change things for the better, as he fervently saw that to be.

I had followed his career since he was elected as a Democrat to the state Senate in 1976 (from Lexington County no less), his first and only win at the ballot box.

He would give up that seat to take on Republican Congressman Floyd Spence and lose in 1980, then lose in a runoff to Mike Daniel in the Democratic primary for Lt. Governor in 1984. His time in elective politics seemed over, though he kept up his activism on various fronts while also practicing law.

But 14 years later, he decided to tilt at those windmills again, filing to run for state attorney general in 1998. That’s when our paths crossed, in a campaign that was both memorable and fun.

My involvement stemmed from Sam McCuen, who had retired as communications director at SCDOT and was then a public relations consultant. We had worked together for years on traffic safety campaigns for the state, and in his new role he would sometimes bring business to my firm that we would handle together.

Sam was advising Tom, and urged him to hire me to do television ads for the campaign. Of course, he hadn’t told me that until he showed up one day and said, “Let’s have some fun and do Turnipseed’s campaign. Nobody thinks he can win, so we can raise hell like you like to do.”

And so we did. The opponent was incumbent Attorney General Charlie Condon, who was seen as gliding to reelection while biding his time before a run for either governor or U.S. senator.

But I thought Condon had made a big mistake in refusing to debate Turnipseed, and pitched an idea to Tom that centered on that. We would showcase Condon’s dismissive attitude towards voters, and do so by staging the debate he had declined to participate in.

We put up a full debate set in a TV studio, had three actors as reporters at a table asking questions and two podiums for the candidates.

Following a brief but flashy opening graphic, the camera went to the first reporter asking Turnipseed a question. The camera switched to him at his podium as he addressed the issue quickly but forcefully.

The camera returned to the reporter who said, “And what is your view, Mr. Condon?”

The camera then cut to Condon’s podium, but he wasn’t there. The attorney general was nowhere to be seen, as the off-camera reporter said, “Mr. Condon? Mr. Condon? Where is Mr. Condon?”

It was a slap in the face, and Condon deserved it for refusing to debate his duly nominated major party opponent. We shot a group of the spots on different issues, each showcasing Turnipseed and highlighting Condon’s “above the people” attitude.

When I showed him the finished spots, Tom was ecstatic. In fact, he immediately called then state Democratic Party chairman Dick Harpootlian and said, “Dick, we can win, I’ve got Mr. Highways or Dieways here and he’s made some kickass TV ads for me, we just need more money to get them on TV.”

Harpo said he would try, but I got the feeling Tom knew the party’s effort and money would be on the governor’s race, where it looked like Jim Hodges had a real chance to take out a politically wounded Gov. David Beasley.

The “non-debate” ads did create buzz, including stories in both The Post and Courier and The State. That in turn illustrated something else I remember about Tom — when he was in, he was all in. The same was true for his wife, Judy.

While Turnipseed had raised more money than anyone expected, as election day drew near the campaign was out of funds. Political ads must be paid in advance, and I didn’t think we were going to be on the air in the final two weeks.

Then Tom called and said the campaign would stay on the air, and to come pick up a check. When my media director Beverly Cooper got there, Judy gave her that check.

But when she got in the car and looked at it, Beverly saw it was not a campaign check. Instead, it was a home equity line check against their house. They were all in.

On election night, the early results were exciting. Tom was running very close, hitting 50 percent at one point and staying at 48 percent or higher as county totals continued to come in over several hours.

But reality hit hard when the heavily Republican Upstate vote came in, giving Condon the victory.

Nevertheless, Tom won 26 of 46 counties and more than 46 percent of the vote, much more than political observers of either party had expected him to.

Indeed, Turnipseed had done better than Harpootlian did against Condon four years earlier, even though Tom was challenging a high-profile incumbent while Dick had run against a locally known solicitor for the open AG seat. And that’s not a shot at Harpo, just a little tribute to Turnipseed.

While that would be Tom’s last hurrah at the ballot box, he stayed active in causes he believed in for the rest of his life. We should all do as much. Or just half as much.

Love him or hate him, I think you had to respect Tom Turnipseed. I know I did.

Fisher is president of Fisher Communications, a Columbia advertising and public relations firm. He is active in local issues involving the arts, conservation, business and politics.