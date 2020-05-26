CityWatch: Final thoughts on battle between Kim Murphy, Lexington-Richland District 5

Lexington-Richland District 5 School Board and Kim Murphy end legal dispute — May 15, Free Times

Well, that — at least, and at last — is over.

I first wrote about the battle between then board member Kim Murphy and Lexington-Richland School District 5 on March 6, 2013, when her fellow board members began their effort to remove her based on a residency dispute.

My feelings haven’t changed on the subject since writing the following more than seven years ago:

“The simple fact is that Murphy followed all the rules as presented and applied by government officials running the election. If a mistake was made, she is not responsible for it. Nor are her supporters, who carried the day at the polls — whether anyone else in Richland-Lexington 5 likes it or not.

“That is not to say that Murphy’s residence doesn’t matter. Of course it does — for 2014. If the courts ultimately rule that Richland County election officials were wrong in telling Murphy she lives in the district and certifying her to run there, so be it. She will be ineligible to run for the seat again.

“But the move to revoke Murphy’s eligibility for the current term is nothing more than a petty and vindictive attempt to punish her and the people who voted for her because the Lexington-Richland 5 establishment doesn’t like the political positions she has taken. And everyone knows it.”

Things quickly got nasty, both personally and legally.

So nasty that the rest of the District 5 board would take it upon themselves to kick Murphy out. Incredibly, they could do so — overriding the will of the people as expressed at the ballot box — without the involvement of the courts. Due process, anyone?

It was left to Murphy to challenge their action in court, which she did. The dispute over whether her residence was in Richland County or Lexington County would drag on for half a decade. Speedy trial, anyone?

But there was never any dispute about whether the confusion was Murphy’s fault. It wasn’t. Period.

Murphy did nothing wrong and did not attempt to mislead anyone. She paid property taxes in Richland County as assessed and billed by Richland County officials; filed for office where she was told to file by Richland County officials; and voted in the precinct where she was registered and instructed to by Richland County officials.

Moreover, Murphy received her public services from Richland County, including police, fire, trash and recycling. And you can be sure that if she had not paid her Richland County property taxes, Richland County officials were authorized to seize and sell her house at public auction.

But in the end, none of that would matter. After a five-year legal fight, Jean Toal, former chief justice of the state Supreme Court, ruled that Murphy would have to bear the burden of the government’s mistakes. The fact that she followed instructions from government officials made no difference. Murphy, and Murphy alone, would pay the price.

To everyone reading this — from school board members to everyday citizens — I would ask the following: How would you like it if what happened to Kim Murphy happened to you?

What if an elected office you sought and won while playing by the rules the government both issued and implemented was taken away from you?

And what if all of that was set in motion because you exercised your constitutional right to file a lawsuit seeking to block a school construction project based on environmental regulations?

It’s one thing that Murphy ultimately lost the environmental challenge to the construction plans. The court so ruled, and that’s the way we do things.

The same is true for the residency issue, with the court holding that citizens are responsible for the government’s mistakes. As unfair as it may be, that was indeed the court’s ruling. And again, that’s the way we do things.

That said, it’s quite another thing for your opponents — tormentors, really — to go on to seek $10 million from you for having exercised your right to file that suit and fight that fight.

But In a move that was both welcome and long overdue, Lexington-Richland District 5 finally stopped embarrassing itself last week by agreeing to drop its pursuit of a personally vindictive and legally specious lawsuit against Murphy.

Of course, Murphy did not have $10 million anyway, so the district’s suit was never about money. Instead, it was about seeking vengeance against a board member who dared to disagree with the majority, and to do so in court.

Murphy had sued the district — not for money, but over policy — in an attempt to block expansion plans at Chapin High School.

While her suit was based on the district’s proposal to fill wetlands and eliminate a stream at the site, the board felt she was just trying to block spending by the school district. And maybe she was, I don’t know.

But I do know that the board members and their supporters who went on a seven-year campaign to ruin Murphy, both politically and financially, are no example to hold up to students.

Thankfully, the entire, embarrassing, infuriating public mess is finally over.

Fisher is president of Fisher Communications, a Columbia advertising and public relations firm. He is active in local issues involving the arts, conservation, business and politics.